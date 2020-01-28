Ouversons say conservation practices aid in corn production

The Ouverson family who farm southwest of Fertile believe that conservation practices not only help to improve soil health, reduce soil erosion, and improve water quality, but the practices also reduce labor and machinery costs, which adds profits to their corn production.
Jerry Ouverson and his sons Jeff and Jon began strip tilling in 2003 and in 2014, they added cover crops to their conservation practices in their row crop fields.
“We bought a high-residue cultivator in 2002, and in 2003 we modified it, and transformed it into a strip tilling machine. This will be the 18th year that we have used strip tilling,” said Jerry. “We started strip tilling because we didn’t think we needed to do all that tilling.”
“The practice saved time, and wear and tear on equipment, and we didn’t have to rush to get all the tiling done every year,” said Jon. Time in the Ovuerson operation is at a premium.
“I’ve got a full-time job and we don’t have a lot of time to help Dad. If you strip till you don’t have to chop stocks, or chisel plow in the fall, in the spring you don’t have to field cultivate, or cultivate corn during the growing season. With our situation it’s a labor saver,” said Jeff.
Strip tilling is different from conventional tilling where all the soil is tilled. Typically a strip till farmer only rips open an 8 to 10 inch strip every 20 to 22 inches leaving the rest of the soil untouched. The machine has a mole knife that digs from 6 to 8 inches with an attached liquid fertilizer tube so fertilizer can be incorporated into the strip.
The tilling process creates a 4- to 5-inch berm of black soil where the planter will deposit the corn seed in the spring. A farmer saves time, fuel, labor and compaction of the soil, with fewer trips across a field.
“Strip tilling prevents water runoff, and increases the soil’s ability to hold water. If you use strip tilling for 3 or 4 years you will see a lot less ponding in your fields,” said Jon.
Another major conservation practice was added to the Ouversons' fields in 2014 when they began using cover crops. In the fall of the year they fly on or drill cereal rye into their fields. The rye usually emerges in the fall and the hearty vegetation begins growing and expanding a root system below the ground.
Because the hearty cover crop greens up as the snow melts, it has several inches of growth before corn planting time. Producers kill off the green growth with a burndown spray a few days prior to planting into the black strips that were tilled.
Another major benefit of the early spring growth of cover crops is they take up nutrients, which otherwise would run off or leach and end up in waterways and streams.
The two practices create a much healthier soil with added bio-mass that creates a sponge-like effect that keeps water and nutrients from running off, soils are more aerated because of the cover crops’ root systems. Corn produces have nicer seed beds, with less soil crusting after intense rains, and the Ouversons say they get into their fields one to two days quicker.
“Our seed dealer goes around with a weight wagon in the fall, and he says we are consistently one of the better producers in the area,” said Jon.
Jerry, 81, said the benefits of conservation practices go far beyond profit margins.
“I can’t conceive ever going back to conventional tillage. We are only stewards of this land while we are here, and we should leave this land better for the next generation,” he said.