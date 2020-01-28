Ouversons say conservation practices aid in corn production

The Ouverson family who farm southwest of Fertile believe that conservation practices not only help to improve soil health, reduce soil erosion, and improve water quality, but the practices also reduce labor and machinery costs, which adds profits to their corn production.

Jerry Ouverson and his sons Jeff and Jon began strip tilling in 2003 and in 2014, they added cover crops to their conservation practices in their row crop fields.

“We bought a high-residue cultivator in 2002, and in 2003 we modified it, and transformed it into a strip tilling machine. This will be the 18th year that we have used strip tilling,” said Jerry. “We started strip tilling because we didn’t think we needed to do all that tilling.”

“The practice saved time, and wear and tear on equipment, and we didn’t have to rush to get all the tiling done every year,” said Jon. Time in the Ovuerson operation is at a premium.

“I’ve got a full-time job and we don’t have a lot of time to help Dad. If you strip till you don’t have to chop stocks, or chisel plow in the fall, in the spring you don’t have to field cultivate, or cultivate corn during the growing season. With our situation it’s a labor saver,” said Jeff.