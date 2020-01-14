On the street: Thoughts on the troop deployment to Iran

“They got to do what they got to do. Like Trump says: ‘they kill our people, we have to fight back.’ We can’t just sit back and let them do it. I don’t like to see any of our men over there fighting a war. I really don’t, I wish they could all come home and be happy.”

-Russel Schnebly, of Forest City

“I was in the first Iraq war from 1990 to 1992. The United States helped Iran and Iraq, and soon as we are done helping them they didn’t want us there anymore. Pretty soon, they are going to want our help again, and I think we should just not go over there. I don’t think they should deploy them in my opinion. I can see them deploying them for safety reasons, but the logic behind it is what I’m questioning.”

-Mitch Bliss, of Forest City

“I guess if we need to deploy them, we need to deploy them.”

-Jacob Gonzales, of Thompson

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

