On the Thursday morning of the Winnebago County Fair, Tanya Olsen could be found waiting for the beef judge near her Market Pen of Three.
By this time she had already walked, fed and washed all of her cattle, which included a market steer, a market heifer and a cow/calf pair.
Olsen also showed pigs, goats and poultry at the fair, but said her favorite show animals are her beef cattle. “They are smart animals and they have a lot of personality, too,” Olsen said.
Olsen was one of five exhibitors in the Pen of Three show.
When asked about her cattle, Olsen said she chose her crossbred heifers from their families cow/calf herd, because they were similar in weight and for the Market Pen of Three, uniformity is important.
The calves were fed for 194 days and had a 2.9 pounds-per-day average rate of gain. The judge asked questions about feed conversion and cattle grades, looking to see how much knowledge each exhibitor had about the growth and production of their animals. It is very important for exhibitors to know exactly what goes into raising cattle and why they do it. “I want to know what gets them to their endpoint,” the judge said.
Showing cattle since the fourth grade has given Olsen a lot of experience. Showing cattle with her younger sister, Trista, has given their family a lot of memories over the years. Olsen’s parents, Tory and Tammy Olsen, along with her great-grandparents, were there to watch her and Trista from start to finish in the beef shows.
“My favorite part of showing cattle is having fun, competing and just going with it and seeing how things turn out,” Olsen said.
Things turned out pretty well for Olsen this year. Her Pen of Three received a blue ribbon that morning and her 1385-pound market steer took home Grand Champion.
