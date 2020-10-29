 Skip to main content
Nov. 11 fundraiser to be held to support FAVA
The McKesson Military Support Group is hosting a fundraiser for the Family Alliance for Veterans of America/WestCare at Culver's in Clear Lake on Veteran's Day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 percent of Culver's all day dine-in, drive thru, and gift certificates income will go to FAVA because of the efforts of McKesson Military Support Group.

FAVA Family Alliance for Veterans of America/WestCare Iowa serves 43 counties in Iowa. Homeless veterans and veterans about to be evicted come to us to get back into a home. FAVA has helped approximately 105 homeless and evicted veterans to get a new start.

