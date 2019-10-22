Haugen Realty recently hired a new real estate agent, Catarino Martinez.
Martinez, 26, was born in Mexico and raised in Florida, where he worked in the restaurant industry as an assistant manager at a Dairy Queen before becoming a server and bartender at a Mexican restaurant for three years.
Since moving to Forest City, Martinez has worked at the Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, in Forest City, as well.
To help his family in the restaurant business, Martinez said he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance.
“I knew how to do most everything and wanted to contribute in a different way,” he said.
Martinez said he got into real estate because he was doing property management in Forest City for his father.
He spoke with Janet Haugen, owner of Haugen Realty, about getting his license and selling real estate.
“I asked if she could be my broker and if I could be a realtor with Haugen Realty and she said yes,” Martinez said.
Martinez said he is most looking forward to meeting new clients and helping them with buying, selling or managing rentals.
So far, Martinez said he has enjoyed getting to know those coming into Haugen Realty for their real estate needs.
“Working with Haugen Realty has been an amazing experience,” he said. “…I really enjoy that every day is different and no matter what the day holds, we work as a team to make sure our clients get the best service possible.”
Martinez works with clients looking to buy, by keeping them updated on recent listings, scheduling showings, writing offers as well as keeping them updated on the progress of the home they’ve bought. He also works with clients looking to sell, by giving them the market value of their home, getting it ready for pictures, prepare listing papers, advertising and also keeping them updated on any showings and weekly hits on their home virtual tour.
