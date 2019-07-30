Before the end of the year, Winnebago County will have to post weight limit signs on every one of it's timber bridges.
During the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 23, county engineer Scott Meinders said the Iowa Legislature passed some special haul vehicle legislation one or two years ago, allowing the vehicles on county roads and bridges.
A special haul vehicle is “basically something heavier than we’ve allowed before on County roads, so we’ll be having to post more bridges than we had expected,” Meinders said.
The roads department will be updating their current postings and adding any normal postings like they would otherwise as well as 10 or 12 extra weight limit postings, he said.
The new postings would not necessarily restrict a normal 80,000-pound semi-truck, but the roads department needed to make some decisions regarding how to post the limits, and Meinders said they’ll be working on that over the next couple of weeks.
“It’s a big inconvenience for the county and the public, and it’s unnecessary but it’s something we have to deal with,” Meinders said.
Meidners said with the way his department posts the bridges with gross loads, weight limits for bridges can be “overly restrictive for other types of trucks.” However, because most of those bridges have a short number of years until they get replaced, he said it’s to nobody’s long-term benefit to “try to get cute with posting and be specific for each truck.”
In addition to weight limits, some bridges have to be posted as one lane because they were rated for trucks meeting and crossing one at a time.
“Cause you have several bridges that are posted one lane,” Supervisor Bill Jensvold said. “…Oncoming trucks must yield to trucks on the bridge. You can’t have two trucks, so then it’s just that.”
According to Meinders, this legislation is different from the logging truck legislation that would have allowed logging trucks to carry more weight, up to 130,000 pounds, and still use the county-owned roads and bridges.
Meinders said since this is the county’s first big inspection they’re seeing the code materialize.
At this point, Meinders said he didn’t have any decisions for the supervisors to make yet but instead wanted to prepare them.
