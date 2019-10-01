{{featured_button_text}}

The Heritage Park of North Iowa has added a military museum to its grounds.

Project leads for the military museum, Veronica Maas, Army Veteran, and Dawn Arispe, Heritage Park Caretaker, need volunteers to help in the construction, exhibits and other various tasks to achieve the goal of opening Sept. 11, 2020.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Any person or organization, who would like to be involved in this project or want to learn more about the museum, should attend an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Heritage Park, County Road B-14 (across from the airport) in Forest City.

The museum will give the official documented history of conflicts the United States has participated plus give a voice to those whom have sacrificed so much for the freedoms we have in the USA. The exhibits will include displays from WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm (includes other present-day conflicts) and a Women in the Military display.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments