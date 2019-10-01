The Heritage Park of North Iowa has added a military museum to its grounds.
Project leads for the military museum, Veronica Maas, Army Veteran, and Dawn Arispe, Heritage Park Caretaker, need volunteers to help in the construction, exhibits and other various tasks to achieve the goal of opening Sept. 11, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Any person or organization, who would like to be involved in this project or want to learn more about the museum, should attend an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Heritage Park, County Road B-14 (across from the airport) in Forest City.
The museum will give the official documented history of conflicts the United States has participated plus give a voice to those whom have sacrificed so much for the freedoms we have in the USA. The exhibits will include displays from WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm (includes other present-day conflicts) and a Women in the Military display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.