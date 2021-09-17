New Forest City Elementary School playground a climber's dream

Just in the nick of time.
That's the feeling Forest City Elementary School officials had about the timing of the new 3rd- and 4th-grade playground, which was completed in August before the first day of school.
"We were supposed to have it done in early June, but with the lack of supplies and shipping delays from overseas, we got it done in August, just in time for school," said Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones. "The kids love it."
The total cost of the new playground (equipment, installation and rubbery mulch, gravel and fabric) was $41,827, which Jones said was much cheaper than the K-2 playground on the other side of the building because of its smaller footprint.
The playground is a mix of old and new, with some equipment such as the monkey bars, jungle gym – complete with a climbing wall – and the swings remaining.
Under foot is a rubbery mulch that makes it safer for the kids to run on and cushions any fall.
The newest apparatus is also the most popular. Looking like an elaborate labyrinth, the spider web climber was the first choice Thursday for many of the third graders taking recess.
The new piece of equipment is not only fun, but provides a challenge and helps improve upper body strength, according to Jones, who took his own turn climbing to the top with a number of students to the calls of "what are you doing climbing so high, Mr. Jones?"
"The kids really like it and flock to it during recess," Jones said after coming back down. "You want things where children can swing, climb and work on balance. The only thing it doesn't have is something that spins."
Jones said the spider web climber can accommodate up to 32 kids at a time.
Third-grader Tatum Arentson said that while she still likes the older stuff on the playground, she really likes the new stuff.
"There is more fun stuff now," the 8-year-old said. "[The spider web climber] is really hard to climb, but I like playing on it."
Third-grader Teaghann Heyer agreed with Arentson about the new playground being fun.
"I like that they put the swings and the spider web climber in," she said. "We didn't have something like this last year, so it is really fun."
Laityn Schott kept it old school during her recess time. She spent most of her time Thursday just running around and "doing tricks" in the rubbery pit and climbing on the jungle gym.
She did occasionally climb up and down the spider web climber with her friends.
"It's all just really fun," she said.
For Beth Tjarks and the other paraprofessional teachers who are charged with watching the students and making sure they are safe while they are on recess, the new playground has made their jobs much easier.
"They love the new equipment," Tjarks said. "The first day, the climber was at capacity. It seems they all like to climb and bounce.
"It's a break for these kids. They just get to have fun and blow off some steam."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.