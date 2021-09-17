New Forest City Elementary School playground a climber's dream

Just in the nick of time.

That's the feeling Forest City Elementary School officials had about the timing of the new 3rd- and 4th-grade playground, which was completed in August before the first day of school.

"We were supposed to have it done in early June, but with the lack of supplies and shipping delays from overseas, we got it done in August, just in time for school," said Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones. "The kids love it."

The total cost of the new playground (equipment, installation and rubbery mulch, gravel and fabric) was $41,827, which Jones said was much cheaper than the K-2 playground on the other side of the building because of its smaller footprint.

The playground is a mix of old and new, with some equipment such as the monkey bars, jungle gym – complete with a climbing wall – and the swings remaining.

Under foot is a rubbery mulch that makes it safer for the kids to run on and cushions any fall.

The newest apparatus is also the most popular. Looking like an elaborate labyrinth, the spider web climber was the first choice Thursday for many of the third graders taking recess.