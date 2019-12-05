{{featured_button_text}}

Forest City recently updated their eight- to nine-year-old website, www.cityofforestcity.com, with what developers say is a fresh look that's more user-friendly.

  “The headers are very simple: visit Forest City, live here, business directory and business development," said Grow Forest City Marketing Director Norma Hertzer. "So, very easy to find, within one or two clicks, the information you’re looking for.”

Forest City's new website

This is a screen grab of Forest City's new website at cityofforestcity.com.

Resources will provide information through a calendar and quick links. For example, new residents can find out how to get utilities hooked up, how to find employment, child care, housing, clubs and organizations and other resources.

Grow Forest City worked with Coloff Digital to design the new website, which took a minimum of eight months. It has been live for a month.

Hertzer also blogs on associated activities and events within the community of Forest City on the site.

“It’s is a bright new look for the community and we hope it projects a warm comfortable feeling,” said Hertzer. “The city tagline is “Nature's close, and friends are closer,” and so we wanted it to reflect that and we believe it does."

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

