Neighbors want fairness in assessments for North 13th Street project

It wasn't so much the assessments that bothered Chad Wempen, it was that not everyone who uses the road regularly was paying.

Wempen pointed out that the property owner on the farthest north portion of the road doesn't have a driveway that fronts the road, but uses the road frequently with farm equipment.

And that use has caused a lot of damage on the road, Wempen said.

"Why not have everyone who uses the road pay an assessment?" he asked.

Administrator Smith explained that that wasn't how assessments work. The people who live on the road pay for the work, but everyone in town uses every road.

That caused another neighbor to ask why the road couldn't be extended far enough north to include that property.

Because the property's taxable value would likely be less than the assessment, creating a deficit that the city would have to absorb anyway, Smith said.

Another point of concern was that Bolton & Menk did not have a map that showed exactly where the road would fall. One neighbor noted that the last few feet of their driveway would disappear, while another noted that a planned hydrant on her property line would render her second driveway potentially unusable.