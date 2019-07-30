Downtown Forest City will be teaming with its first responders, including police, paramedics and firemen during this year's the National Night Out.
The event, which is free and open to everyone, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on Clark Street, in downtown Forest City. The rain date for Forest City's night is Tuesday, Aug. 13.
According to Police Chief Tom Montgomery, National Night Out is a nationwide annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and “neighborhood camaraderie.”
“It just kind of enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, that type of thing,” Montgomery said.
Common things to expect at these events are block parties, festivals, parades and cookouts, and Forest City will have some games, finger printing and face painting as well as demonstrations by the fire department, paramedics and police department, according to Montgomery.
The Co-Op will also host a hot dog stand and Hy-Vee will have water bottles available.
Montgomery said the last time Forest City had a National Night Out was a couple years ago, and when it first started out it was mainly just the police, but now it contains all emergency personnel and first responders.
