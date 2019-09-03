Nationally recognized youth motivational speaker, dream director and school leadership expert, Lamarr Womble, is bringing his passion for leadership to Waldorf University and to Forest City.
Womble, who created Passion for Leadership to give the youth the power to choose in work, school and life, will speak to the general public and Waldorf student body from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Boman Fine Arts Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
