A day in the life of a cattle feeder is something most teenagers have not experienced, but for
Tyler Murray that is an everyday part of his life.
Murray was an exhibitor in the beef show at this year’s Winnebago County Fair. His breeding beef entries earned Grand Champion and Reserve Champion awards.
Murray said he starts his day at 4 a.m. to walk his heifers. He then rinses them and blows them out. “I go to weight lifting and get home by 7:30 a.m. to feed the animals,” Murray said.
He explained the heifers are fanned until 7 p.m. and fed once again that evening.
It all sounds pretty routine, until you add in the many other aspects of raising livestock. Murray said it isn’t just feeding the animals, it is caring for them.
You have free articles remaining.
“You have to look for issues and have an awareness about the animals' condition,” Murray said. He said he makes all of the decisions for his animals, which includes show pigs for the fair, from start to finish. They are his responsibility both physically and financially.
Murray said his “support tree” includes his family and other respected members of the livestock community. He said they help him learn and implement his decisions with his cattle. “The best part of raising livestock is making all the choices and seeing the improvement,” Murray said.
Murray said raising livestock has taught him to have a good work ethic and also patience. “Because no matter what, you have to get things done,” he said. Murray said sometimes the heifer’s personalities are challenging, to which Murray said he takes things in, calms down and lets things happen.
“Respecting the judges’ opinion is really important, and learning from what they say,” Murray said, whose awards included Senior Showmanship.
His dedication and a love for showing and caring for cattle is apparent when visiting with Murray. Looking to the future, Murray said he plans to continue his education in animal science, continue showing livestock and even hopes his kids show someday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.