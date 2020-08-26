Monarch tagging program offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will once again offer its annual Monarch Tagging program, but with a few changes due to the pandemic.

This year it will be held in two separate sessions, one virtual and one in-person. People can choose to attend either session or both sessions.

The first session will be the program itself, which will be presented virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. The program will cover the life history of the monarch butterfly and its amazing annual migration to Mexico, as well as the tagging process. It will last about an hour and will include questions and answers from participants. Anyone who would like to participate in the virtual program can contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive the free Zoom link.

For people who can’t participate in the virtual program, it will be recorded and available on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s You Tube Channel beginning the next day.