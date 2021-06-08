Mobile food units would not need peddler's license per Forest City ordinance

On June 7, the Forest City council passed the first reading of a revised ordinance that adds a peddler’s license exemption for mobile food units, including food trucks and pushcarts, being operated in the city.

As proposed, this ordinance would amend chapter 122.18 of city code pertaining to peddlers, vendors, transient merchants, and solicitors by adding an additional license exemption in a new subsection. This would exclude mobile food units from needing a peddler’s license from the city while doing business on public or private property, with the property owner’s permission.

At this time, the ordinance also requires mobile food units to provide to the city a copy of any (food) licensure issued pursuant to Chapter 137F of the Iowa code, along with written permission from the landowner where the unit will park plus a schedule of the date and time during which sales will be made.

This information, or any changes to it, shall be provided to the city at least one business day prior to sales commencing. The additional provisions will not apply if the mobile food unit operator has been hired, invited, or retained by an organization sponsoring an event.