FOREST CITY | Mercy Family Clinic in Forest City will be ready to re-open its clinic on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
The clinic closed on June 25 due to water damage in several patient care and supply areas. Repairs have been made to flooring and walls, making it safe for patients.
"We know this has been an inconvenience for our patients and we appreciate their understanding as we made the needed repairs," said Kathy McEnelly, Mercy Clinic Manager. "Our goal is a clean and safe environment for our patients."
Patients wanting to make an appointment can call the Forest City Clinic at 641-585-2904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.