FOREST CITY | Mercy Family Clinic in Forest City will be ready to re-open its clinic on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The clinic closed on June 25 due to water damage in several patient care and supply areas. Repairs have been made to flooring and walls, making it safe for patients.

"We know this has been an inconvenience for our patients and we appreciate their understanding as we made the needed repairs," said Kathy McEnelly, Mercy Clinic Manager. "Our goal is a clean and safe environment for our patients."

Patients wanting to make an appointment can call the Forest City Clinic at 641-585-2904.

