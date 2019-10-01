The family of Dean W. Linde recently donated a memorial bench in his honor to the Winnebago County Conservation Board.
At their request, the bench has been placed at the Hogsback Area north west of Lake Mills.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Dean’s family, they wanted the bench to be placed at Hogsback because Dean was born on a family farm near there in 1932 and “the beautiful and wild surroundings of Hogsback were his playground.” He spent his youth “fishing, trapping, and walking the trails, dreaming of new adventures.” Eventually, he passed his love for the area down to his four daughters who would sled down the hills, pick walnuts there in the fall, and enjoy family picnics.
Sadly, on January 6, Dean passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His family then fulfilled his final request and scattered his ashes on his beloved Hogsback. They also donated the memorial bench in his honor to be placed at Hogsback for all to see and enjoy. After scattering his ashes and donating the bench, Dean’s family said, “It gives us great peace to know dad is now forever a part of the land he loved so much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.