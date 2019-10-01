MBT Bank has promoted Steve Chappell to the position of senior vice president and senior loan officer.
Chappell joined MBT Bank in 2017 as the vice president/ commercial loan officer in their Rochester location. In his new role, he will assume responsibility of overseeing the lending department and serve on the bank’s senior management team.
Prior to joining MBT Bank, Chappell was the vice president/ business loan officer at First Bank & Trust in Brookings, S.D. He has over 20 years of banking experience that includes mortgage lending and business lending experience.
Chappell, originally from the Brookings, S.D. area, is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s in business economics.
