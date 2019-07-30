{{featured_button_text}}
A Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Forest City. 

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Series was created in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

All proceeds from the walk/run will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, including its Smart Home program to build mortgage-free, specifically-designed houses for catastrophically injured service members. 

Donations to participating individuals and teams will be accepted for six weeks after the event.

The Forest City event starts and ends at the Emergency Services Center at the corner of U.S. Highway 69 and J Street. 

The distance is 3.1 miles and will take place on the Hyners Spur Trail in Forest City.

Participants can register on the day of the race, beginning at 8 a.m. Online registration will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug.2.

For more information, send an email to ForestCity@tunnel2towers.org or visit www.tunnel2towers.org.

