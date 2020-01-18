Local students make Iowa State University Dean's List
Local students make Iowa State University Dean's List

A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The following local students were honored:

From Britt: Gavin J. Becker, Anna Kay Chizek, Emma Sue Chizek, Sydney Lynn Hudspeth.

From Garner: Mara Renae Anderson, Benjamin Robert Baumgard, Kiersten Rae Jass, Hannah Claire Lau, Paige Elizabeth Penning, Matthew A. Sonquist.

From Kanawha: Cheyenne Kay Harle, Jonathan Ryan Hernandez.

