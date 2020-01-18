Linda Abels hands reins of Abel Financial over to son, Dusty

Forest City business owner Linda Abels officially "passed the torch" to her son, Dusty Abels, who as of Jan. 1, became the owner and president of Abels Financial Services. Linda Abels will remain a part time employee of the firm.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Abels Financial, located at 133 East J St., has been serving clients for nearly 30 years. It all began in 1991, when Linda Abels became a personal financial advisor as a captive agent. Several years later, she chose to break away to become an independent financial advisor and founded Abels Financial Services.

Dusty Abels joined the family firm in 2014. He and his wife Amy have three children: Brody, Mila and Ellie. They reside just outside of Forest City. They moved back from the Des Moines five and a half years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0