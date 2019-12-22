Letters to Santa

I wood like a hover board. And a pensel case. and i had been good. And a computer and a bag of Legos and my very own tv that has a lot of video games. And a calendar. And my very own elf. And 2000 dolers. And a pensel box. And a saw.

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

I wood like a turtle and a tnak and a baby dog and a baby cat a baby sister. How are the reindeer and elfs i been good this year i hope you ben a presit for my dad and mom.

Love

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I would like to be kind this year. Can I please a game? It’s called Five Nights At Freddy’s. I really want it. Thanks. I’ll leave carrots for the reighndeer. I’ll leave cookies and milk for you. Can you give me another game named ultimate custom night too? Thank you, Santa. Your really the best. And how are the reighndeer? How is Mrs. Claus? How is the snowy and pretty north pole? Thanks for everything!

Love,

Iliana!

Dear Santa,