Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
May i have a hoverbord May i have a skatebord I Wold like legos I Wold like a phone how are the elfs how is it at the north pole
Love,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would an electricskatr plese I would lik an hoverbord Plese and a kitten Plese I would love! That it would be my drem come trow and can I have a pretty dess Plese I love toye I would like a LoL and a hochimal and a Lol Peow Plese I would love a Buket of slime
Love
Siri
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board and some boukugans. When is noel gunae come. How are the elfs doing. I would me and Zoe to get together. I would like Phone and a memory card.
Love
Jackson
Dear Santa,
I would like a trampoline that would be nice. How are the elfs at the north pole. I’ve been good. I would like a hover board. How is the reindeer.
Love
Mar
Dear Santa,
I wood like a hover board. And a pensel case. and i had been good. And a computer and a bag of Legos and my very own tv that has a lot of video games. And a calendar. And my very own elf. And 2000 dolers. And a pensel box. And a saw.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
I wood like a turtle and a tnak and a baby dog and a baby cat a baby sister. How are the reindeer and elfs i been good this year i hope you ben a presit for my dad and mom.
Love
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I would like to be kind this year. Can I please a game? It’s called Five Nights At Freddy’s. I really want it. Thanks. I’ll leave carrots for the reighndeer. I’ll leave cookies and milk for you. Can you give me another game named ultimate custom night too? Thank you, Santa. Your really the best. And how are the reighndeer? How is Mrs. Claus? How is the snowy and pretty north pole? Thanks for everything!
Love,
Iliana!
Dear Santa,
I will like a pet cat a nintendo swich and a LoL a Poopse slime a Elf on the Shelf!
Love
Krystianna
Dear Santa,
I Iike for Christmas a cat toy for my cats.
Can I have a robot cat.
Can I have a robot dog.
Can I have a LoL.
Can I have a slime.
Can I have a iPhone 11.
Can I have have a Elf on the Shef
Love
Riley
Dear Santa,
I would like 20 pokemon cards with 20 moer GX cards with charasard GX and Mewto GX and can I have a nintendo swich and how are you and mrs. claus and the reindeer please rite back and 10 EX cards a pacman game. Thank you and I will leave you cookies and a carrot.
Love
Shava
Dear Santa,
I like a ninendo.
I want a cat.
I want a dog. I want a PS4. I want a appl tv. I want a iPhone.
How are the reindeer
Love
Aden
You have free articles remaining.
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo We and a snake. And the master Swiord and Hilen Sheld. And Bow of Light ipone 11 The Legend of Zelda twilight Princess.
Love
Oliver
Dear Santa,
How are you?. Okay now I would like the new barbie dream house please. Oh and how is Mrs. claus? Okay and also the raindeer? Okay and one more thing how are the elfs
Sincerly,
Finley
Dear Santa,
I would like a iPhone 11 Santa. Santa my dog would like a soft light blue towel.
And how is the reindeer.
And how are you Santa.
And how is Mrs. claus.
And thancks for my elf.
And thancks for all of the gifts. Frosty is the best elf i have csee. And you the best Sand and is are the reindeer. I can’t believe you are Santa.
Love
Zade Swanson
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch. And a amazon tv. And two pikachu toys. And a dragon snacks. And a Pokemon poster and something to hold the Pokemon poster and a camra and a litte amerca flag that i can hold. And an i pad.
Love
Kellan
Dear Santa,
How are you? Okay I wash for a LoL how is mrs claus? How is the reindeer? I wish for the Barbie dream house I will bring cookies and carrots for the reindeer! I wish for a cat blanket and a tablet and Oh! And slime how is the eles aun came to skook it on the sefe and my frind has aun to hre hose.
Love
ally
Dear Santa,
I would like a cars and chrux and a lot uv ligos and Kol thax for toes laster and the yer aftr the lasr krismis and i will a ley kukes and karis and you rav the dest.
Love
Easton
Dear Santa,
I WouLd like a Phone for crismas. And a bone for my pupp and a laptop for chrismas. And bowncy house.
Love
Isaac
Dear Santa,
I Love You Santa. How is Mrs. claus and The reindeer. Ill Leave cookies for you and Mrs: claus. I Will Leave carrots for the reindeer. I Love Mrs: claus to how are you and Mrs: claus. Hope you guys are doing good and the reindeer. I Wish for toys for chrismas. I want slime for chrismas.
Love
Aryeana
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone and a lego set and a book for Christma. And for your cookies im going to give you a Santa cookie for you and carrots for your reindeers.
Love
Noah
Dear Santa,
I Love you Santa.
How are? You and miss claus and Oh!!! And the reindeer. I will leave you some cookies and I will Reindeer some carrots can I tell you what I want for Christmas? I would like a apple watch and lols and candy and kid watch and thank you
Love
Amina
Dear Santa,
I would like a book. And a bike. How are your randeree. I would like a LoL. I will leave you coces to.
Love
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I would Please like a getare hawr you are you ok how are the rander.
Love
Rilee