Letters to Santa

Your friend,

Bennett

Dear Santa,

How is you day? Is Mrs. claus making cookies? For christmas I want a two Play Puppyies please. I want pretty pretty jewelry. Can my sister and me have new bunk beds please? Can my sister and I have an iphone. I want a real life puppy. I cannot wait a long time until Christmas. Christmas will be fun especially with family and cousins. Christmas is on God’s birthday. I cannot wait to open gifts. I really want an iPad for christmas. I really want heels for chrismas.

Love,

Chynna

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m good. For Christmas I want a dog, an apple watch, and my family. What do you want? My sister wants a Barbie house. Have a wonderful day.

Love,

Hailey

Dear Santa,