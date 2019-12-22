Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good week. I had a good week because I had fun finding Rudolph my elf. For christmas I want an iPhone case xr and new clothes. I wam going to set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas night.
Sincerely,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
I hope you give me an iphone 7 for christmas. Is Mrs. Claus cooking cookies right now? I hope you have a good week. I hope you like my cookies and milk. I hope you think they are tasty because my family worked so so so hard on cooking them. I hope you have fun on christmas delivering presents to the kids.
Sincerely,
Makenna
Dear Santa,
How are you, the reindeer, the elves, and Mrs. Claus?
This is what I want for Christmas a Nintendo switch and an iPhone eleven Pro, Please.
From,
Keagen
Dear Santa,
How do you go to every ones house in a night? That is a lot of people. I will give you more cookies and milk. What kind of cookies do you like? Rudy is a good elf I will give Rudy a present. How many reindeer do you have? I hope you have a great christmas!
Love,
Luke
Dear Santa,
How are you? Is Mrs. claus making cookies? Was Rudolph good this year? This year I would like a surprise present too. Can you get my sister a cotten candy maker, my dad a big Hershy bar, and also my mom a bag of Linder chocolates? Thank you Santa. Merry christmas to you and Mrs. claus.
From,
Eva
Dear Santa,
I hope you and mrs. claus are having a good time at the North Pole. Who is your favorite reindeer? How are your cookies and milk? Do you like being Santa Claus with Mrs. Claus? I Love Chrismas and Thanksgiving. I wish I had an Elf on the Shelf, but it is OK that I do not. This year I want to get you something different than cookies and milk.
Sincerely,
Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? I like christmas. I want a clomushen and LoL’s. I love you Santa Claus.
Love
Lexxi
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can you get my brother a basket hoop, Nintendo switch? How are the reindeer doing? Say hi to the reindeer Please. Thank you.
Love your friend,
Kellen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can I have a Nintendo Swtch and a PS4? I have been a good boy. Has Rudolph been a good reindeer? Did we see your sleigh tracks? I want an iPhone X Promax. I hope I don’t get coal for Chiristmas I hope. I hope I get presents for chiristmas I Have hope.
Sincerely,
Aaiden
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 11 and a holiday nouler that brings music cars. I also want a Nissan GTR car that moves by itself.
From,
Michael
Dear Santa,
Can I have an iphone and how are you doing?
How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Your friend,
Zia-Skye
Dear Santa,
How is you day santa claus? I hope I get a lot of presents for crismas like a tablet and an iPhone.
Love,
Evie
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are the reindeer doing good? Did you make me and my sisters another advent calendar or did Issie? I read Issie’s note today before school. Can I have some books, slime, and some LoLs Please. I hope I don’t get coal for Christmas. I hope I get presents for Christmas not coal. In twenty-two days I am going with my family to my grandparents house.
Love,
Addison
Dear Santa,
How fast are your elves? Is the Grinch at your Place? Can I please have a Charizard toy and hatchimals please?
Love,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
I know the real point of chritmas is to be with the people you love and care about. But anyway I miss you. I would like a JoJosiwa box making kit also an iphone.
From,
Tenya
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me an iPhone 11 Pro Max and Air Pods? I like listening to music, watching YouTube and playing games. Headphones I like a lot. I’m a big technology fan so please get me at least one thing.
Your friend,
Bennett
Dear Santa,
How is you day? Is Mrs. claus making cookies? For christmas I want a two Play Puppyies please. I want pretty pretty jewelry. Can my sister and me have new bunk beds please? Can my sister and I have an iphone. I want a real life puppy. I cannot wait a long time until Christmas. Christmas will be fun especially with family and cousins. Christmas is on God’s birthday. I cannot wait to open gifts. I really want an iPad for christmas. I really want heels for chrismas.
Love,
Chynna
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m good. For Christmas I want a dog, an apple watch, and my family. What do you want? My sister wants a Barbie house. Have a wonderful day.
Love,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing fine. How is mrs. claus? Is she busy making cookies? Are the reindeer ready for Christmas? I hope that Rudolph is behaving. I hope that you are ready. I hope that you are excited. I am excited. I do not want you to be scared. I want a makeup kit. Are the elves doing good? How is my Elf Jack doing? I hope you like the cookies. We love you.
Love,
Nevaeh
Hi, I’m Ayla. I hope you are good and not sick. Are your rindeer good? It must be a pain on christmas Eve because you have to dliver chrismas presents. Bye-bye.
Love,
Ayla
Dear Santa,
Hope you are feeling well. I would like a Red Hulk game, the Green Hulk game and the Grey Hulk action figure. My mom would like an Alexa and Dad would like a new rocking chair. I will leave coffee and cookies Christmas Eve Eve.
Sincerely,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great weekend. I am hoping your reindeer are doing good. I’m thinking that Mrs. Claus is helping the elves. I was thinking if I can have a phone, some slime, and some books, please. I love you.
Sincerly,
Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a police car and uniform. I would also like walkie talkies and an excavator. Could you bring my brother Cooper a car. I would also like a picture of my whole family. How your reindeer fly your sleigh?
Love,
Ethan