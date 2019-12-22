Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a great Christmas. I would spend time with my family. We would play UNO together and watch a Christmas movie. I would like to get Super Mario Maker. That would be good. We would make Christmas cookies together and then eat them when we are watching a movie. Lastly, we would all give hugs and go to bed.

Sincerely,

Jaxsen Hanna

Dear Santa,

I like presents because it is my favorite part about Christmas. Love and joy part of Christmas. For Christmas I would like a fuzzy socks and push on nails, a new computer, and iPad.

No name listed

Dear Santa,

I like snowboarding on Chrismas. For Chrismas I would like a PS4, ipad, dog, and phone. I have a question. How many toys do you deliver on Christmas?

Love,

Nat

Dear Santa,