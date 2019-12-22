Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
I would like to have a great Christmas. I would spend time with my family. We would play UNO together and watch a Christmas movie. I would like to get Super Mario Maker. That would be good. We would make Christmas cookies together and then eat them when we are watching a movie. Lastly, we would all give hugs and go to bed.
Sincerely,
Jaxsen Hanna
Dear Santa,
I like presents because it is my favorite part about Christmas. Love and joy part of Christmas. For Christmas I would like a fuzzy socks and push on nails, a new computer, and iPad.
No name listed
Dear Santa,
I like snowboarding on Chrismas. For Chrismas I would like a PS4, ipad, dog, and phone. I have a question. How many toys do you deliver on Christmas?
Love,
Nat
Dear Santa,
I like to spend time with my family because Christmas is not about presnts. That is why I like Christmas. But Christmas I would like airpods, new phone, and a new bed. By the way where does Rudolph sleep?
Love,
Evanna Johnson
Dear Santa,
I like the puzzles you bring me. They are a lot of fun. I came up with a solution to be good again. How do you get to every house in twelve hours? What are all the reindeer names? For Christmas I would like Thomas Kincade puzzles.
Love,
Aurelia Black
Dear Santa,
I like the ornaments on the tree. I also like Santa and his reindeer. Does Rudolph actually pull the sleigh? For Christmas I want a bike.
Love,
Charlotte Smith
Dear Santa,
I like family and friends. That’s what I like about Christmas.. For Christmas I would like a paint kit, markers, and a donut machine.
Sincerely,
Abby Beier
Dear Santa,
Can you say hi to Comet, Dixon, Donner, Rudolph, and all your reindeer. How heavy is your sleigh? I’ve been really good this year. I really want a nice pair of football gloves.
Love,
Liam Mover
Dear Santa,
I like stockings best about Christmas. Would you like cookies and carots? For Christmas I would like all the Bad Kitty books and puzzles. I would like notebooks please. Thank you. What is your favorite thing about Christmas?
Love,
Aldoss Cox
Dear Santa,
I like spending time with my family around Christmas. I would like to ask you something. How many elves do you have? For Christmas I would like amber rocks, a telescope, T-Rex tooth, and a Megalodon tooth.
Sincerely,
Grant Forsberg
Dear Santa,
I like spending time with family. How do you get to every kid in the world in one night? For Christmas I would like a black and red flannel shirt, a new pair of pants, and some new cowboy boots.
Love,
Aleah Hoffman
Dear Santa,
I like to decorate and spend time with family! I would like to know how you get all around the world in one night? I would like a white fuzzy blanket for Christmas!
Love,
Jolie Henning
Dear Santa,
I like to do stocking stuffers with my whole family for Christmas. How heavy is your sleigh? For Christmas I would like bey blades, chocolate for me. And for my sister I think she will like some dino toys. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Liam Weissenfluh
Dear Santa,
I like trees because they are beautiful. For Christmas I would like an iphone 11 pro max, roblox card, cat, dog, ipad, computer.
Love,
Brooklyn Pedelty
Dear Santa,
I like to spend time with my family and talk in Spanish about Christmas. Is Jack Frost real? For Christmas I would like a lot of LOLs, a Barbie in a Dream doll house, a hover board, and a dog that is a German Sheperd and named Alex.
Love,
Vivian Cronkwright
Dear Santa,
I like family most for Christmas. I have a question. Do you like Christmas? For Christmas I would like a cell phone. Nice seeing you.
Love,
Quinne Diamond Sasser
Dear Santa,
I like the meaning of the holiday. The thing I also like about Christmas is the carols people sing. For Christmas I would like a Lets Go Eevee for my Nintendo Switch and I want two more controllers for my dad and brother to play on our Nintendo together. The last two things I will say is I love Christmas. When do the elves start working?
Love,
Erica Dovoteo
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas because I spend most of the time with my family and cousins. They are fun! You are the best Santa. I’ve been good this year. For Christmas I would like airpods, a bike, and a toy for my baby sister. And cool cleats and football gloves.
Love,
Zadin Henken
Dear Santa,
I like my family because they’re nice and they are polite. They give me clothes and everything I need. I would like hot wheels, more Legos, more books, and pokemon cards.
Love,
Justin Waage
Dear Santa,
I like spending time with my family. I like to decorate the Christmas tree. For Christmas I would like CR7 indoor soccer shoes, sweatshirt, and a dirt bike.
Love,
Nathaniel Land
Dear Santa,
I like my family always has a big feast with my grandparents . How many presents do you deliver in one night? For Christmas I would like some Star Wars glow strike Nerf blasters and a Nerf ax and sword.
Love,
Levi Hagen
Dear Santa,
I like getting together for Christmas. Is prancer a boy or a girl? For Christmas I would like The Notebook of Doom and Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Dylan Evenson
Dear Santa,
I like making cookies for you. This Christmas I’ll make your hat. Is that OK? Where does Rudolph sleep? I want a mini Dirt bike like always. I would like a new ipad, Drums and a mini rocketship.
Sincerely,
Easton