Letters to Santa

Tate Kearney

Dear Santa,

I wish for two Legos Toothless sets for me and William. Please put a ball under my bed.

Have a good trip here.

Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho.

From,

Mathias Anbrow Kaiannye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Santa,

I want a T.V.

Merry Christmas Santa.

I wish you a Merry Christmas.

From,

Kaylee Lunning

Dear Santa,

I would like it if you would get me a phone. Dear Rudolph, I wish I could see you.

From,

Tatum

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have some more long sleeve shirts. I want to see your reindeer.

From,

Coby Albertson

Dear Santa,