Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
I hope that Rudolph is doing good.
This is what I want - r.c. submarine and a rc car. You’re a good Santa.
From,
Coy
Dear Santa,
I want puzzles please. I want LOL dolls.
What town do you live in?
From,
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I want a Poopsie and a rainbow corn.
I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
From,
Harper
Dear Santa,
I want 4 LOLs.
I would like to see a reindeer.
From,
Genliquna
Dear Santa,
I hope Rudolph is OK. Bring him into my room and bring me my presents. I love Rudolph. Bring me good gifts. I know what I want, a Hatchimal.
From,
Serenity
Dear Santa,
I hope Rudolph is doing good. I would like some toy farm equipment.
From,
Seth Schinzel
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
From,
Cire
Dear Santa,
I wish you would bring me a slappy from Goosebumps 2. I hope Rudolph is doing well.
From,
Briley
Dear Santa,
Do you play basket ball? I saw you playing basket ball on Coby’s shirt. I like your elves. I hope Rudolph is doing great. I would like a Adam Thielen shirt.
Merry Christmas!
From,
Jericho Thompson
Dear Santa,
I hope the Reindeer are practicing. I want a Seattle Seahawks football please.
From,
Tate Kearney
Dear Santa,
I wish for two Legos Toothless sets for me and William. Please put a ball under my bed.
Have a good trip here.
Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho.
From,
Mathias Anbrow Kaiannye
You have free articles remaining.
Dear Santa,
I want a T.V.
Merry Christmas Santa.
I wish you a Merry Christmas.
From,
Kaylee Lunning
Dear Santa,
I would like it if you would get me a phone. Dear Rudolph, I wish I could see you.
From,
Tatum
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have some more long sleeve shirts. I want to see your reindeer.
From,
Coby Albertson
Dear Santa,
I wish you love me.
I want a Blinger and LOLs and a teddy bear and a unicorn and llama cookies.
From,
Allurie
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are not sick.
I want high heels.
From,
Jaela
Dear Santa,
I wish you a Merry Christmas.
I want a Blinger.
From,
Kristin
Dear Santa,
I wish you have presents.
I want a Blinger.
I love you.
From,
Kazra
Dear Santa,
I want some winter gloves and a telescope.
I hope you are doing good.
From,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I hope Rudolph is doing well.
I want a Slappy from Goosebumps 2.
How are you doing? How are your reindeer?
From,
Tristan
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are fine.
Santa I want a football helmet.
From,
Kyler