Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I hope that Rudolph is doing good.

This is what I want - r.c. submarine and a rc car. You’re a good Santa.

From,

Coy

Dear Santa,

I want puzzles please. I want LOL dolls.

What town do you live in?

From,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I want a Poopsie and a rainbow corn.

I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

From,

Harper

Dear Santa,

I want 4 LOLs.

I would like to see a reindeer.

From,

Genliquna

Dear Santa,

I hope Rudolph is OK. Bring him into my room and bring me my presents. I love Rudolph. Bring me good gifts. I know what I want, a Hatchimal.

From,

Serenity

Dear Santa,

I hope Rudolph is doing good. I would like some toy farm equipment.

From,

Seth Schinzel

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

From,

Cire

Dear Santa,

I wish you would bring me a slappy from Goosebumps 2. I hope Rudolph is doing well.

From,

Briley

Dear Santa,

Do you play basket ball? I saw you playing basket ball on Coby’s shirt. I like your elves. I hope Rudolph is doing great. I would like a Adam Thielen shirt.

Merry Christmas!

From,

Jericho Thompson

Dear Santa,

I hope the Reindeer are practicing. I want a Seattle Seahawks football please.

From,

Tate Kearney

Dear Santa,

I wish for two Legos Toothless sets for me and William. Please put a ball under my bed.

Have a good trip here.

Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho.

From,

Mathias Anbrow Kaiannye

Dear Santa,

I want a T.V.

Merry Christmas Santa.

I wish you a Merry Christmas.

From,

Kaylee Lunning

Dear Santa,

I would like it if you would get me a phone. Dear Rudolph, I wish I could see you.

From,

Tatum

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have some more long sleeve shirts. I want to see your reindeer.

From,

Coby Albertson

Dear Santa,

I wish you love me.

I want a Blinger and LOLs and a teddy bear and a unicorn and llama cookies.

From,

Allurie

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are not sick.

I want high heels.

From,

Jaela

Dear Santa,

I wish you a Merry Christmas.

I want a Blinger.

From,

Kristin

Dear Santa,

I wish you have presents.

I want a Blinger.

I love you.

From,

Kazra

Dear Santa,

I want some winter gloves and a telescope.

I hope you are doing good.

From,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I hope Rudolph is doing well.

I want a Slappy from Goosebumps 2.

How are you doing? How are your reindeer?

From,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are fine.

Santa I want a football helmet.

From,

Kyler

Mrs. Taft's Forest City first grade class

