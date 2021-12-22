Letters to Santa- Mrs. Bruns (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

My name is Edgar. I live in Britt, Iowa. I like to open presents. I like to make a snowman. I need a new stocking hat. I want the goosebumps movie novel book and a Stranger things demodog action figure. How are your reindeer?

Edgar

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyson I live in Britt, Iowa. I like to open presents with my family. I want a laptop and a vr head set. How are the reindeer doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Marry Christmas.

Kyson

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckett and I live in Britt, Iowa. I like sleeping in on Christmas. I like opening presents and spending time with family. I want a vr head set a new computer and candy canes for christmas. Do you like cookies? Do your reindeer like carrots?

Beckett

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex I live in Crystal Lake, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is the gifts and spending time with my family, and going sledding. Three things I want is a headset, led lights, and a google play gift card. Can I ask you santa a few questions. How is Mrs. Claus? Hows your day going? How do you make presents.

Alex

***

Dear Santa,

I am Tyler I live in Kanawha, Iowa. I like these thing about Christmas- I like that we get presents and that we get to tast the cookies. Three things I want for Christmas is a private note book with a key that you have to use to open it. Then I want a new piggy bank. Finally I want a miny gum ball despencer. How old are you? How is the sleigh powered? Does rudolph's nose actualy glow? What is your favorite raindeer?

Tyler

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Chloe and I live in Britt, Iowa. When it's Christmas time I like to go around town and look at Christmas lights. And spend Christmas Eve with my family. Also I like to help and wrap gifts. Last but not least I love decorating Christmas trees with mom and dad. For Christmas I want a Baby Alive with diapers. A blender that you can put water in. And a baby doll crib with cabinets on the bottom. Have you every gotten a cavity? How many kids do you put on the naughty list every year? What is your favorite cookie? Merry Christmas Santa!

Chloe

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Tamara and I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas it watching Christmas movies and playing in the snow and finding the elf each morning. The three things I want for Christmas is coler changing Air forces and Airpods and a new phone. How is misses Claus? And is Roudof you favoret reinder? How are the elves?

Tamara

***

Dear Santa,

I am Arabella I live in Britt, Iowa. Something I like about Christmas is the lights. for Chrstmas what I want is press on nails, fusy socks and christmas pajamas. What kind of cookies do you like? How many elves do you have?

Arabella

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery I live in Woden, Iowa. I like all the joy and happiness, cookies, and presents. For christmas I want a water bottle, a diarie with a lock and 2 keys, and a book that shows you how to draw a lot of animals. How old is Rudolph? How many cookies do you eat on Christmas eve?

Avery

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Aydalee I live in the middle of Kanowha and Corwith, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is celibrating God and opening gifts and making cookies for you and putting our boots under the tree and seeing them moved by you and the cookies half eaten in the mug. Three things I want for Christmas is a v.r. game a haer board and a cry baby. So Santa how is Mrs. Claus? I hope she is good. Are the elves makeing presents? Are you ready to tast the cookies? I hope the reindeer are good and rudolph's nose is still bright!

Aydalee

***

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Kylie I lvie in Britt, Iowa I like about Christmas is all the joy and presents and jeasa's birthday. I want for christmas is a gitar, new tablet, hover-bord, I want to ask you some questions. First is do you give animals for Christmas? do your reindeer have baby's? how do you get to everyone's house in one night? Why do elv's come? Why can we touch them on christmas eve and not the other day's? Why is Chrishmas a holiday? how old are you? that is it bye!

Kylie

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia and I live in Britt Iowa. What I like about Christmas is that I get to spend time with family and friends. I also like going outside and going down hills on a sled. One things I want for christmas is a Mowna Barbie. How is Mrs Claus doing? Do you and Mrs. Claus get presents like me? How is Rudolph and the other reindeer? How many presents can you fit in your sleigh? Does Mrs. Claus make cookies? Do you like other holidays?

Olivia

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Uriel. I live in Kanawha Iowa. I like Christmas because we can celabrate with your family. For christmas I want a new bike. I will also like a tv for christmas. I also want bord games. What is your favorit cookies? Why do you live in the North pole? Do you celabrate christmas with the elves?

Uriel

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Kipton I live in Britt, Iowa. I like celebrating the lord on christmas. I would like a PS4, hoverboard, and a skate board. Do you have a headquarter like in Arthers christmas movie. Is rudolph real?

Kipton

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Jarrah and I live in Britt, Iowa. I like cookies and presents. I would like a puppy, mini fridge, and a plushy of Rudolph plees. How cold can the North pole get? How big is your sleigh? How can you get the reindeer to fly?

Jarrah

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Layton and I live in Britt, Iowa but I live in the country. What I like to do for christmas is to bake cookies and see my cosins. I would like a clock that rapidle change colors, football packs. Do your raindeer get tried? Do you get tried? How heavy does the bag get?

Layton

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Violet. I like in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is that I get to go to this like celabration and its really fun. Three things I want for Christmas are a Rottweiler stuffed toy or persanal diary, and a really soft blanket. How many reindeer do you have? How old are you Santa? When did Rudolph become leader? How many presents do you give out on Christmas night? Do you like your job?

Violet.

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I live in Britt, Iowa. On Chrismas I like to bake cookies. For christmas I want some makeup, nail-polesh, a few books for Chrismas. When is Cristel coming? How is Mrs. Claes and the raindeer?

Lily

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Sawyer and I live in Kanawha and my favoret things about winter is the snow. It is so cold and flufy. I want a new game card for my nintendo switch and a hat. How fast are the raindeer? What is your favoret cookie? How cold is the north pole?

Sawyer

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Lane I live in Britt Iowa. I get to see my big brother CJ for Christmas. For Chrismas I wont a big flat scren tv, a phone and I need a now pair of snow pants. How old are you?

Lane

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.