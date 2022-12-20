Letters to Santa- Mrs. Bruns (3rd grade) - West Hancock (copy)

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly and I live with my family in Kanawha, Iowa. My favorite thing about Christmas is opening presents with family. For Christmas I would like a halter that says Miley that is my horses name, a new stool so I can get up on my horse, and horse toys. How many elves do you have? How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve? What do you do when it is not Christmas?

Stay warm, Merry Christmas, Sincerely,

Molly

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael and I live with my grandparents. I enjoy Christmas a lot. I like to play with my toys, help granny bake and spend time with gramps! I would like a toy gun, eletric bike and an Xbox. Do you eat brownies? Did you put me in the naughty list?

Merry Christmas,

Michael

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Kevin. I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas because you get to drinc a hto chocklet and open presents and make smores. This year I want an ATV, some shoes, and more clothes. Are you and the elves doing OK at the North Pole? Can Mrs. Claus come to Britt and make me hot chocklet? I have been good this year. Can Mrs. Claus also make me some cookies?

Merry Christmas,

Kevin

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden and I live in Wesley, Iowa. I enjoy Christmas a lot. Because I get presents. For Christmas I want a dog, laptop, books and a alarm clock. Do you enjoy Christmas? Have you ever been to Iowa?

P.S. I don't know if my mom will let me have a dog.

Merry Christmas,

Aiden

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Eliza and I live with my family in Kanawha Iowa. I like Christmas I like playing whith snow. For this year, I would like slime, mimi brands, and a Chrismas book. Do you like snow? Do you feed Rudoph? How are the elfs.

Merry Christmas, Love,

Eliza

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Kase and I live in Britt Iowa. I like Christmas. Is that we get to open presents. For Chrismas I would like a miny basketball hoop, a signed Stefen Curry jersy and a signed Tyree Khill jersy. How do you get around the world so fast? Have you ever been seen?

Merry Christmas,

Kase

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Collin and I live in Wesley, Iowa. I enjoy spending time with my family and opening presents. For Christmas I would like a Kris Middletin jursy, Justin Jefferson boble head or a sonic fin football. What kind of cookies do you like? Do your reindeer ever get tired during Christmas?

Merry Christmas,

Collin

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Merrick and I live with my family in Britt, Iowa in the country. I like sledding, opening presents, and having snowball fights. For Christmas I would like Justin Jeffson jursy, Stiffon Diggs jursy and Adam Thealen jursy. How much cookies do you eat in one night? Are you tired of your job?

Merry Christmas,

Merrick

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie and I live with my family in Kanawha, Iowa in the country. I like Christmas because I get to be with my family. I woant clothes and Iphone 12 and neckless. Do you like Mrs. Claus cookies and do you give coal to some kids. Dose your elves help you give out presents.

Merry Christmas,

Charlie

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Jakelyn and I live in Britt, Iowa. I enjoy the snow and presents. I like to go to texas and spend my time with my ant, cousins, gramba and grampa. I want a lego set RV, Minecraft and Xbox. Have you ever been in water? Do you think the kids that are on the naughty list can be good kids?

Merry Christmas,

Jakelyn

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi and I live with my family in Britt, Iowa. I play in the snow. I enjoy playing outside every day. For Chrsm I want Dr. Electrick Sockder, a new baseball bat and a football. How hard is cancholing the reindeer? How do you not get full after evey house?

Merry Chrismas,

Levi

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Camryn and I live in the country of Britt, Iowa. Openning presents, playing in the snow, bilding snowman's and spending time with family. An ipod, elf on a shelf pet, a dress that is winter themy. How old is your reindeer? How long is your beerd? How meny cookies do you eat each year? How meny elves do you have?

Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus,

Camryn

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper and I live in Britt Iowa. I know your real name and I like the movie that ??? Santas and your reindeers ???? for Christmas I would like hoverboard, stick on nails, a ????. I do like your season because I get to play with snow ?????????????????????????????????? where my mom works?

Merry Christmas,

Harper

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Angelyn and I live with my parents and with my sisters and I live in Britt, Iowa. I like to get presents and open them. I would like to get a phone that is not big, and some new shoes and doggy toy's for my dog. Santa do you buy toes or make them? Do you have children? How old are you?

Happy Merry Christmas,

Angelyn

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah and I live with my family in Kanawha, Iowa. I like Christmas. I would like a racing car, also to go to a football game and meat Jeffry Jeffsand and sit by him. Do you enjoy Christmas? Have you ever been to Iowa?

Happy Holiday,

Noah

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Teagen and I live in the country Wesley, Iowa. I enjoy presents. For Christmas I would like nekles and comfe clothes. Do you help the elves with the presents? Does Mrs. Claus come with you to give out the presents?

Merry Christmas,

Teagen

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Jordan and I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas. I like to play in the snow, and open presents. For Christmas I would like three things, a VR headset, a laptop and a LED lights. Have you been to Britt? Do you like Christmas?

Merry Christmas,

Jordan

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Savannah and I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas and my favorite thing to do at Christmas is open presents. For Christmas I would like a bucket of cloud slime, new earings, and a friendship neckles with magnets. How long does it take to go all the way around the world? Where is the first place you go to give kids presents?

Merry Christmas,

Savannah

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Waylon and I live with my family in Kanawha, Iowa. I like to eat cookies. The three things one is a tank, one is more army men and a one small modal of a fiter jet. Santa how can you go into howses with no chimny? Have you ever missed a kid on Christmas? Have Rudulf nose ever stopped being glowing red?

Merry Christmas,

Waylon

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Tucker and I live in Britt, IA. I live with my family. What I like about Christmas is bake, put up the Christmas teer. I want a elve pet, a car, a books. How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph?

Merry Christmas,

Tucker

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Kimberly and I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas because you will wake up to lots of presents. I would like a bubbul gun, an Iphoen and ????. How old are you? When was your first Christmas?

Merry Christmas, Sincerely,

Kimberly

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Gianni and I live corwith Iowa. I am glad to always get together. My family reall loves Christmas and how joy in the air. I love how you make Christmas so fun. Three things I want from you is a playstation 5 please and help my mom and presents for my dad. How is Mrs. Clause doing. Is Rudolph and is Commet ok. Have a merry Christmas.

Your good friend,

Gianni