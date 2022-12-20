Letters to Santa - Mrs. Zuehl's (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

My name is Halle. I live in Kanawha what I like about Christmas is that I just don't get presents on my birthday I get them on Christmas too. What I want for Christmas is an orbeez gun, oculous quest 2, and a signed Patrick Mahone jersey. I have a question can I be an elf, and how many elves are there, and can my brother be a elf too.

Sincerely,

Halle

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia I live in Britt Iowa. I like to make gingerbread houses and gingerbread man I also like to decorate my Christmas tree. For Christmas I hope I get a Bunny and I would also like to get LED lights and a knew blanket. Santa how are my elves Chippy and Sparkle? Does Mrs. Claus bake you and the elves cookies? Do you and Mrs. Claus celebrate Chistmas on Chistmas eve?

Love,

Olivia

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt. I live in Kanawha Iowa. The things I like about Christmas are opening presents and eating the food and spending Christmas with my family. The three things I want for Christmas are football gloves, football padded arm sleeves, and a Minnesota Vikings helmet. A few questions are how old are you, is Santa your real name and how did you become Santa?

Love,

Wyatt

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Raquel. I live in Kanawha. Theas are the things I like about Christmas is getting together with my family. Can you pleass get me a elve on the shelf and IBP metch and one more thing a conpeater do you have a elve named Raquel? Doss Mrs. Claus make cookies everyday. Merry Chrismas and a Happy New Year.

Love,

Raquel

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Payton. I live in Britt, IA. My favorite part about Christmas is that I get to see both sides of my family. I hope you can bring me a Rainbow corn seal, some dudes for shoes, and a color changing water bottle. Santa, how many kids are usually on the nice list every year.

Love,

Payton

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas because you get to spend time with family and see relatives you have not seen in a while. May I please call of duty modern warfare 2? May I please have a new mic for my PS4? May I please have Oculas rift 2? Santa how come you don't live in the South Pole? How do you deliver over 7 billon presents in 1 night,.

Love,

Oliver

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Riddic. I live in Britt Iowa. Something I love about Christmas is getting to see my famliy from far away. I hope I get a smart watch and a Patrick Mahomes card and a Clark jersy. Is there a elf named Riddic how is Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Riddic

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Justin. I live in Britt Iowa. The thing that I like about Christmas is about spending time with my family. I hope I get a new coat, a new baby sitter club book, a new white board. How many years have you been giving kids presents. How is Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Justin

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Ace I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is presents, and food, and I get to see my family. I would like a lot of candy, new clothes, and a new football. Do you like basketball? Do you like wrestling? What sport did you play in high school? What is your favorite candy?

Love,

Ace

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi I live Kanawha. The thing I like to do on Chrisamas is talk to relatives. Three things I want for Christmas is legos cards, tow dollars. How are you doing this year?

Levi

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Samuel and I live in Kanawha. Family and presents are what I like about Christmas. For Christmas I want a PS5 and a phone and a German Shepard. I would like to know were you live? Why do you have a beard? And are you magical?

Love,

Samuel

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Garrett. I live in Britt Iowa. The thing I love about Christmas is the snow, elves, presents. Can I please have a Orbeez gun and an Odell Beckham Jr. jersey and Jalen Ramsey jersey please. Can Buddy stay the summer. Will I be able to play 6th 5th grade football our am I to small. Do you think I will win the tournament next year in flag football.

Love,

Garrett

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Sam. I live in Britt Iowa. The thing I like about Christmas are the snow, and the forts, and the tunnels. Three things I want for Christmas is an ATV and an dirt bike and an go kart that is gas. Santa has Mrs. Claus ever came with you? Santa how many elves do you have.

Love,

Sam

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Claire. I live in Corwith Iowa. The things I like about Christmas are getting presents, playing in the snow and seeing Santa. Some things I hoping to get are a new go-kart, a dirt bike and a gas ATV. Santa how much elves do you have, what kind of cookies do you like?

Sincerely,

Claire

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Clayton. I live in Kanawha. What I like about Christmas is spending time with my family. What I want for Christmas is a black lab dog, a chapter book and a new fish. How old are you Santa? How did you get magic? Have you ever been late for Christmas one year?

Sincerly,

Clayton

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayden. I live in Kanawha, Iowa. My favorite thing about Christmas are making the cookies, and the gingerbread house. Getting together and laughing with my aunt. I hope I get some art supplies, mabey a book sevles and a walky talky? What is your favorite cookie? How old are you. Finally are you real. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Kayden

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Claire. I live in Britt Iowa. What I like about Christmas is spending time with my family and macking cookies with my family. What I want for please Christmas is a new elv please and LED lights please and fary lights please. Santa how are the elves and how is Mrs. Claus anand Rudolph. How are the reindeer my favret reindeer is dasher how is dasher wich reindeer is your faveret? And how are you Santa?

Love,

Claire

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Dane. I live in Kanawha Iowa. The things I like about Christmas are, I like to see my family. I also like to see my nephew. The three things I hope I get for Christmas are a Sause Gardener black jersy, a Stefon Diggs all red jersey, and hope to get a Josh Allen all red jersy. Santa can you tell me what is your favorite NFL team. What is your favorite sport. Do you like wrestling.

Merry Christmas,

Dane

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen. I live in Britt Iowa. My favorite thing about Christmas is that we get to get together and pray on Jesus's birthday. Three things I want for Christmas are a necklace, Xbox, and a fitbit. How old are you, how many elves are there, how many candy canes are there.

Sincerely,

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Blake. I live in Britt Iowa. I like Chirstmas because I love getting together and opening presents with my family. I hope that I get play station 5, walkie-talkies, and a hoverboard. Santa how elevs do you have? Did you ever had a crash with your sled?

Love,

Blake

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Naomi. I live in Britt Iowa. My favorite thing about Christmas is when I get to spent time with my family and my relatives. I am hoping you can get these things, new gloves, a dinosaur toy, and a chapter book. Santa how old are you? Also do you have kids? How is Rudolph is he fine?

Sincerely,

Naomi

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Shyanne. I live in Corwith IA. What I like about Christmas is seiing nieces and nephews, drinking hot cocoa, and watching movies. I hope I get for Christmas is cleets, a hover board and a ankle braclet kit. Santa, how are the elves doing? How cold is the North pole? What is your favorite cookie?

Love,

Shyanne, Meery Christmas

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Meika. I live in Britt. What I like about Christmas, spending time with family. May I have a pictures of the ocen, new clothes, and new bed set - ocen theme. How is Rodolph and Mis. Claus?

Love,

Meika