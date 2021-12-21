 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Zuehl (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

Mary Crismas Santa. My name is Parker. I live in Knawa. I like getting up early and checking the crismas tree for presents. Can you bring me dinos, a Bat mobile, and Ju Jitsu heros? What kind of cookies? What do you and Mrs. Claus want for Christimas? Does Rudolph want carettes?

Parker

***

Dear Santa,

Have a good Christmas Santa! My name is Javan and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is waking up on Christmas morning and then waking my parents up by jumping on them. I would like a PS4 controller, head set with mic and a PS4/Playstation. Would you want chocolet cookies with hot coco or browneese with hot coco? Also how do you get around?

Javah

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! My name is Alannah and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is waking up rilly early and looking at the card I made and you wrote in it and you ate and drank the cookies and milk. What I want for christmas is a hoverbord, a scatebord, and a VR head set. Santa are the elves naugthy or nice, and is the sleigh heavy or lite, and douse Mrs. Claus do any work?

Alannah

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus! My name is Analicia and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is presents. Santa I would love if you can bring these things: Popits, a macbook, books. What are your favorite cookies? What is your favorite food? What is the north pull like?

Analicia.

***

Mrs. Zuehl's third grade in West Hancock

***

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays! My name is Aiden and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is opening presents with my family and I also love breakfast. Santa can you please bring me a rc backhoe, rc tractors, and to have a fun chirtmas. Santa what was your first job, do you all kinds of cookies, who is on the good list?

Aiden.

***

Dear Santa,

happy holidays! My name is Asia and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is playing with my Christmas presents. Santa can you please bring me a big unicorn stuffed animal, and a big unicorn blanket, and a tablet? with a case. How many reindeer do you have? How do you pack the toys? How do you make the reindeer take off?

Asia

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. My name is Emma. and I live in Corwith. My favorite theing about Christmas is family and open presents. Santa please give me a gift to see my real family. and toys please and I want a good day. What is your favorite toy and candy and day?

Emma

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas my name is Tayten I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is opening presents and getting new things. Santa can you please bring me a occules quest two and a gta game disc and a mini gold game? Santa do you like oreos? Santa what is it like in the North pole? Santa does Rudolph have a red nose?

Tayten

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. happy holidays. My name is Mitchell. I live in Britt. I like about Christmas is opening presents. I also love the elves on the shelf! Santa can you please bring me some presents? Can you give me a phone please, can you give me a comperter please can you give me a ipad? Do you like to eat candy?

Mitchell

***

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Owen. I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is the candy canes. Santa will you please bring me a nitendo Switch with the charger, Diary of a Wimpy kid big shot, and nitendo switch Mario game? How many elves do you have? What is your favorite state? What is the bigest gift you have brought someone?

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrismas Santa! My name is Callie and I live in Wesley. I love about Chrismas is opening presents. Santa could you please bring me a sowing kit with some fabrik for it? I would also like a white board that you can put on a wall. Santa does Mrs. Claus like to eat or bake cookies? How many elves do you have? Do you get anything from youre elves or Mrs. Claus?

Callie

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Eliza I live in Britt. My favorite part about christmas is giving people gifts and looking at their faces when they open it. Some things I want for christmas are a big bag of candy, led lights and an electric scooter please. A question I hav is what is your favirote food?

Eliza

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Trevor and I live in Kanawha and I love Christmas I love to go downstairs on Christmas and open presents and I always just see cookies in crumbs and empty milk. For Christmas I want a drone with a camra, a Santa Claus hat that light ups in the dark and another gaming chair. Do you eat pop corn and do you have a boss elf and does rudolph achally exist? Merry Christmas.

Trevor

***

Dear Santa,

Happy holiday santa claus! My name is Knox and I live in Kanawha. Im on east Street you wont miss it its a gray house. What I like about christmas is that my Mom and Dad are around and giving. Santa can you please bring me a few things. 1. a browning 20 gauge shot gun 2. an nother Ice fish pole. 3. a 223. be prepared because they are very expensive. Santa can I ask you a few questions? Do you have more than one slay? Do you have a favrite raindeer an how many elve do you have?

true beliber,

Knox

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Meadow, I live in Britt Iowa. The thing I like about Christmas is spending time with my family and eating. A few things I would like for Christmas is legos, LED lights, and a new basket ball. Now, I have a few questions for you, one question is, how old are you? How did you did you becomes Santa? Do you always bring Rudolph on Christmas? I hope you can answer my questions. Merry Christmas!

Meadow

***

Dear Santa,

How are you. My Name is Arlet and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is giving each other present. and also I love waking up in the morning and open up the presents from you. Santa can you please bring me a Mario Kart Nintendo, rainbow legos, pixicade. Santa do you have draws? Do you like salty cookies? Does Ms. Clause deliver the presents?

Arlet

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! My name is Ryilee! I live in Britt. I like to open presents on christmas morning with my family and spending time with my cousins. Will you please bring me a jet ski, skatebord and a VR. What is your favorit cookie? How many elfs do you have? How old are you?

Ryilee

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! My name is Bo and I live in Britt. My favorite thing about Christmas is getting toys. Santa can you please bring me a gaming PC, green screen, and a Roblox gift card. What makes your reindeer fly? Do you actully eat one million cookies in one night? Do you actully get these notes?

Bo

