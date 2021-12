Letters to Santa - Mrs. Taft (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosauh patio and a big candy cane filled with Reese’s pieces. I’ve been good.

Troy

***

Dear Santa,

I have been a good listner. For christmas I want arces and the jewel of life present pet and purse pets.

Shreeja

***

Dear Santa,

I’m a good listener. I want a watch.

Belle

***

Dear Santa,

I want a camera, dog, Hot Wheels, and Nintendo. I have been good.

Duke

***

Dear Santa,

I am a good listener. I want a Lizard. I want Legos. I will lev cookies and milk.

Dempcer

***

Dear Santa,

I am excited for chrastma. I want cat.

Adrianna

***

Dear Santa,

I want a robo spider and a robo hand. I have a stocking.

Isaac

***

Dear Santa,

I have been a good listener this year. I want a cat!

Heaven

***

Dear Santa,

I want a phone. I will leave you Christmas cookie.

Ayia

***

Dear Santa,

I will leave you cookies. I want a camera and a LoL Surprise.

Daniela

***

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas. I can’t wait for my presents. I want a 14 pepole tent and marshairs ultimate fire truck and a big storybook of paw patrol. I will lay cookies out and milk for you and carots for raindeer.

Mercel

***

Dear Santa,

I want a LoL Surprise House. I love Santa on and I want a baby cat.

Dinerys

***

Dear Santa,

I want a watch, laptop, cat, and among us imposter. I like Christmas.

Urija

***

Dear Santa,

I wand a dog. I will leave cookies for you. Bring presents for my family. I want a Lightning McQueen. Feliz Navidad.

Alexis

***

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want 2 bunnies and a baby cat.

Alexis

***

Dear Santa,

I have been a good listener. I want a cat. I am going to leave carrots and cookies for you.

Faith

***

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a bigger house and a dog.

Ryden

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I want a real cat and a LOL.

Brooklyn

***

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas. What I want for Christmas is LED Lights.

Lydia

***

Dear Santa,

I will make cookies for you. I want a Barbie dream house.

Taylor

***

Dear Santa,

I want a tractor. I will give you cookies.

Levi

***

Dear Santa,

I want Hot Wheels. Do you have a lot of snow?

Jaxon

***

Dear Santa,

