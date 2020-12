Letters to Santa - Mrs. Taft (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

I want a rupper duck, tann, and a ger battle nu n to. How is Rudlph?

From,

Kaeden

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys and your help. I want a silme kit, a trampoline, and a hoverboard. How do elves get their magic?

From,

Elsa

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the years you’ve been through. Also I want a world map puzzle, skate board, and a number puzzle. What does Mrs. Claus look like?

Sincerely,

Rowan J.

***

Dear Santa,

I want legos. I want games. I want hot wheels. Thank you for the presents.