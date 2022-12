Letters to Santa - Mrs. Taft (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a skate-board. Please also bring me a toy motorcycle. How old are you? Are you 199? Please write back.

From, Asher

***

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like art supplies, some Barbie dolls, Barbie doll house. Can you also get me a Barbie game for my Nintendo Switch and colored pens. How many elves work for you?

From, Adley

***

Dear Santa,

Can you please give me Hot Wheels, a cyberboard, and Roblox. Why are you old?

From, Jase

***

Dear Santa,

Santa can you get me a Play station Play 4. Does Rudolph guide your sled?

From, Colt

***

Dear Santa,

Please give me an X Box. Santa do you go down the chimney?

From, Isaac

***

Dear Santa,

Please get me Robucks and internet for my car. I want a book. Where were you born?

From, Roman

***

Dear Santa,

Please will you bring me dolls and Hot Wheels. How old are you?

From, Ana

***

Dear Santa,

Pleaase will you bring me LoLs dolls, and Barbies? How old are you?

From, Sienna

***

Dear Santa,

Please bring me an iphone, X Box, TV, a PC and cash. How do reindeer fly?

From, Walker

***

Dear Santa,

Can you please give me 100 gold bars, Tv, Hot Wheels cars, a Pc, and 1,000,000 dollars? How can your reindeer fly?

From, Jack

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas please give me a big unicorn and a phone. Do your reindeer fly?

From, Zoey

***

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a phone and bring me a doll. What are your reindeers' names?

From, Molly

***

Dear Santa,

Please get me a Plushy of you and a new watch. Does Rudolph actually have a red nose?

From, Jaxon

***

Dear Santa,

Please get me a toy school, remote control car and a JeeP. How many reindeer do you have?

From, Tatum

***

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Xbox5 and Hot wheels. How old are you?

From, Keegan

***

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a skateboard, Why does Rudolph have a red nose?

From, Buxton