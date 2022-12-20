Letters to Santa - Mrs. Schleusner (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs Clause? I would like a hooverboard. I would like a camputer. I could use some shoe. How do reindeers fly? I hope you get all the toys made.

Kimberly

***

Dear Santa,

How are your Reindeers? I would like a Phone and computer. I could also use shoes. What do you do all year? I hope you get all the toys made.

Charlie

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a robot that can do everything for me. And it’s water proof. I could use some medicine. Do you exist? I hope you get all the toys made!

Michael

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reinders? I would like a xbox and Roblox. I need head phones. How do you ride the sley? Stay safe and warm and get all the presents done.

Angelyn

***

Dear Santa,

I have a question for you when does Rudolf start getting ready for Christmas? This year for christmas I want a computer and a nintendo. What I really need is a new pair of wrestling shoes. Marry Christmas.

Kase

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers? I would like a boy newborn baby that is small and it has its eyes closed, and a high chair. I could use some warm clothes and snow pants. Are you Ace’s grampa? Stay safe and warm delivering the presents.

Shy

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like some figits and chapter books. I could also use some jeans. How many presents do you deliver a year? Stay safe and warm delivering the presents.

Kaylen Newby

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I would like a drone and a go cart. I could also use a desk. Is Ace an elf? I hope you get all the toys made.

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

How is buddy? How is Mrs. Clause? I would like to have some nerf guns. I would also like a iPhone 13. Is Ace a elf? I hope you get all the toys made.

Garrett

***

Dear Santa,

How are the Elfs doing? I would like football cards and a Mahomes football jersey. I could use a iPhone 12. Stay safe and warm delivering the Presents.

Halle

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a snowball gun and Dogman book. I could also use some now shoes. Is Ace an elf? I hope you get to every house.

Merrick

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a boy puppy and a piano. I also would use leggings. How fast can the sley go? I hope you be safe out there Santa. Have a Merry Christmas.

Naomi

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like some figits. I need a iPhone 12. I whant a football. What time do you come to my home? Hope you get all the toys made.

Claire

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a computer and a kitten and a Xbox 12. How many elves do you have? Stay safe.

Sam

***

Dear Santa,

How are the elf doing? I would like for Christmas is a computer and a toy robot. I could also use some gloves. Santa can snowmans talk? Be safe making your toys.

Jakelyn

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a BB gun and a computer? I could use some pants. Are you Aces grandpa? I hope you and the elves get all the toys made.

Emmanuel