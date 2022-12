Letters to Santa - Mrs. Rollefson (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

How are u! For Christmas, I would like a toe car. Merry Christ.

From,

Skyla

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer. Are you having a good time at the North Pole. I want a real Vikings.

From,

Jagger

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I plez hav a Pokemon. Can I plez hav air poos?

Love,

Willow

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I wood like a Kristoff doll.

From,

Cecilia

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doen? How are you doen? I love you! So cin to us I am so hape! I want a ????? I wunt a rainbow high doll.

I love you,

Jemma

Dear Santa,

Are you haveing a good time in the North Pole. How are you doing. I want a Roku Remote. Whatever you want and thanks and have a good Santa day in the North Pole.

From,

Will

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I wood like a marble set. How are you doing good?

From,

Bella

Dear Santa,

How are you? I woud like Pokemon cards and iPad. Have a grat trip.

From,

Mila

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Can I have Lamborghi, Lego set. Can I have Pokemon cards?

From,

Joel

Dear Santa,

How are the elv? How are the randers? I want an xbox and a iPhone.

From,

Michael

Dear Santa,

How are you. Do you need some help. Can I have a cheef football. Can I have a micaphone. Do you like your job.

Luve,

Dominic

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I want a mostrtruck with a rmot and a box of Pockemon card. Hav a good tim at North Pole.

From,

Preston

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please can you bring me Pokemon cards. Be safe when you are delivering toys.

From,

Kyle

Dear Santa,

Are you having a ??? ???? ???? or in Pole? I want I want Pokemon plez.

From,

Jack

Dear Santa,

How are yuo doen also Misiss Clos to. Have a more Crisms. I wont a Tamigotchi and a ben bag chair.

Luve,

Daphne hoo hooo hooo.

Dear Santa,

?????????????????????????????????????????

From,

Chase

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? For Christmas I will like a dram set and a goldfish. Merrey Christmus.

From,

Layla