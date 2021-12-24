Letters to Santa - Mrs. Rollefson (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I would like a Schlike Stable.
Therese Bormann
***
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? I would like a Barbie
Kaylee
***
Dear Santa,
I lov you Santa! I wud lik Hot Wheels Track.
Marshall
***
***
Dear Santa,
How are you I would Paw Patrol
Riley.
***
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the baby boy. I would like a stuffed Grinch.
Lydia
***
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? doing and How are your elves doing? How Is your reindeer doing? Is the slegh doing good? oh I would like a Von Millers Jersey Thank you oh ya and broncos hot ram thank you oh ya and 58 hot 40.
Gage
***
Dear Santa,
How are the deer? May hav a American Girl Doll and an LOL Doll?
Vienna
***
Dear Santa,
I love you so much I wut fidgit
Elyse
***
Dear Santa,
I hop you hav a goo Krimis. Please bring me a boosket ball
Braden
***
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for elf. Please bring me a special toy.
Cobe
***
Dear Santa,
I hope that you drive safely. How is Rudolph? Please bring me a surprise.
Ally
***
Dear Santa,
Are you go to giv a elf I would like Lebron James from Looney Tunes
Broohyd
***
Dear Santa,
How is rudolf doing ken I have an elf?
Mnvoan
***
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Please bring me a tot
Lorenzo
***
Dear Santa,
Thank yeu for giveing us gifs every year also cen you give me a special game
Haley
***
Dear Santa,
Thank for Presents. I would like Pete the cat Books.
Nova
***
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer do not crash. How are your elves?
Blake
***
Dear Santa,
How doin the elves? I want Ipad.
Conen
***
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Nine I tendo switch and a Dino stuffe? How is Rudof?
Jasper
***
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I would like Tortuga.
Tyler
***
Dear Santa,
You are my friend. I would like a big Spiderman. Merry Christmas!
Josie
Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com