Letters to Santa - Mrs. Rollefson (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I would like a Schlike Stable.

Therese Bormann

***

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf? I would like a Barbie

Kaylee

***

Dear Santa,

I lov you Santa! I wud lik Hot Wheels Track.

Marshall

***

***

Dear Santa,

How are you I would Paw Patrol

Riley.

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the baby boy. I would like a stuffed Grinch.

Lydia

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? doing and How are your elves doing? How Is your reindeer doing? Is the slegh doing good? oh I would like a Von Millers Jersey Thank you oh ya and broncos hot ram thank you oh ya and 58 hot 40.

Gage

***

Dear Santa,

How are the deer? May hav a American Girl Doll and an LOL Doll?

Vienna

***

Dear Santa,

I love you so much I wut fidgit

Elyse

***

Dear Santa,

I hop you hav a goo Krimis. Please bring me a boosket ball

Braden

***

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for elf. Please bring me a special toy.

Cobe

***

Dear Santa,

I hope that you drive safely. How is Rudolph? Please bring me a surprise.

Ally

***

Dear Santa,

Are you go to giv a elf I would like Lebron James from Looney Tunes

Broohyd

***

Dear Santa,

How is rudolf doing ken I have an elf?

Mnvoan

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Please bring me a tot

Lorenzo

***

Dear Santa,

Thank yeu for giveing us gifs every year also cen you give me a special game

Haley

***

Dear Santa,

Thank for Presents. I would like Pete the cat Books.

Nova

***

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer do not crash. How are your elves?

Blake

***

Dear Santa,

How doin the elves? I want Ipad.

Conen

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Nine I tendo switch and a Dino stuffe? How is Rudof?

Jasper

***

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? I would like Tortuga.

Tyler

***

Dear Santa,

You are my friend. I would like a big Spiderman. Merry Christmas!

Josie

