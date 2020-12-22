 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Rollefson (1st grade) - Forest City
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Rollefson (1st grade) - Forest City

Letters to Santa-5
Shutterstock image

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I Love havv you gef the tovs to us. I wel like pet shop and a baeby puppy and 1 las teg tidget tovs

From,

Alejandra

***

Dear Santa,

How are the Elves doine and are the reindeer doine ok fou Christmas I want a oranege kitten for christmas I love you all so much Hava a good Christmas.

From,

Adelynn

***

Dear Santa,

my Elves red Merry Christmas, Red! I want a baby puppy a Husky please. can I also have vbucks pleason. How are comet and vixen Be Safe! Ill leave you cooke.

From,

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Do you like cookies and Milk? Is your sled working. I would a race Track, with cors for Christmas. Thank you

From,

Alex

***

Dear Santa,

Is Rhudolf’s nose still glowing? I would like a mlhid kone. Hope your slid is ready.

From,

Cilas

***

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole. I woulod like toy you milk and cookve.

From,

Adrianna

***

Dear Santa,

How are you Mrs. Claus and Santa. I would like a snow globe with a tiger on it. I’ll leave you cookies and milk. Thank you! You are the best, Santa!

From,

Garrett

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing santa I would like a Briarfest hose stuffed animal.

From,

Amanda

***

Dear Santa,

are the reindeer doin and how are the elves I would like a baeby puppy. Have a safe trip micaf.

From,

Trevor

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a Barbie. I will leave you some cookies.

From,

Aubrey

***

Dear Santa,

How are all your reindeer. I would like a dualie black truek and a goosenerk tralerancle anatv.

From,

????

***

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf? I want a toy John Deere 88 20 turbo. Kind of combines they have yellow tops.

From,

????

***

Dear Santa,

I will give you lots of cookies. I weuld like xbox a phone. I hope you get all the presents to all the house in one night.

From,

Koteri

***

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Elves I would like a baby black poodle I will leave you a taco salad from taco Jerrys.

From,

Kara

***

Dear Santa,

How are you to honix. I will give you sum cookies and milk. You are loved by me and you are lovd by you too. Santa! Can you give me a pup with all The Things she needs

From,

Reyna

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing and how are the elves and I would like a baby puppy. Have a safe trip.

From,

Weston

***

Dear Santa,

I will give you cookies and mik. I would like LOL surprises.

From,

Juliette

Santa fun fact

Santa's sleigh is probably the fastest vehicle ever made.

There are roughly 2.1 billion children in the world, and an average of 2.5 children per household.

That means he has to make 842 million stops on Christmas Eve, and 31 hours to do it (thanks to time zone differences). It's been calculated that to get to every house in that time period, his sleigh needs to move at 1,800 miles per second.

– Source: Best Life

