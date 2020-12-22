Letters to Santa - Mrs. Rollefson (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I Love havv you gef the tovs to us. I wel like pet shop and a baeby puppy and 1 las teg tidget tovs
From,
Alejandra
***
Dear Santa,
How are the Elves doine and are the reindeer doine ok fou Christmas I want a oranege kitten for christmas I love you all so much Hava a good Christmas.
From,
Adelynn
***
Dear Santa,
my Elves red Merry Christmas, Red! I want a baby puppy a Husky please. can I also have vbucks pleason. How are comet and vixen Be Safe! Ill leave you cooke.
From,
Owen
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Do you like cookies and Milk? Is your sled working. I would a race Track, with cors for Christmas. Thank you
From,
Alex
***
Dear Santa,
Is Rhudolf’s nose still glowing? I would like a mlhid kone. Hope your slid is ready.
From,
Cilas
***
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole. I woulod like toy you milk and cookve.
From,
Adrianna
***
Dear Santa,
How are you Mrs. Claus and Santa. I would like a snow globe with a tiger on it. I’ll leave you cookies and milk. Thank you! You are the best, Santa!
From,
Garrett
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing santa I would like a Briarfest hose stuffed animal.
From,
Amanda
***
Dear Santa,
are the reindeer doin and how are the elves I would like a baeby puppy. Have a safe trip micaf.
From,
Trevor
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a Barbie. I will leave you some cookies.
From,
Aubrey
***
Dear Santa,
How are all your reindeer. I would like a dualie black truek and a goosenerk tralerancle anatv.
From,
????
***
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? I want a toy John Deere 88 20 turbo. Kind of combines they have yellow tops.
From,
????
***
Dear Santa,
I will give you lots of cookies. I weuld like xbox a phone. I hope you get all the presents to all the house in one night.
From,
Koteri
***
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Elves I would like a baby black poodle I will leave you a taco salad from taco Jerrys.
From,
Kara
***
Dear Santa,
How are you to honix. I will give you sum cookies and milk. You are loved by me and you are lovd by you too. Santa! Can you give me a pup with all The Things she needs
From,
Reyna
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing and how are the elves and I would like a baby puppy. Have a safe trip.
From,
Weston
***
Dear Santa,
I will give you cookies and mik. I would like LOL surprises.
From,
Juliette