Letters to Santa - Mrs. Reisma (kindergarten) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

Santa how have you been. I want a green race car. Santa what is your favorite cookie. Santa what is your favorite color. How is Miss Claus?

From,

Brady

***

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Coraline. First how are your elfs doing? For Christmas I would like a fidget toy ball bubble, and I would also like an egg that you feed.

Love,

Coraline

***

Dear Santa,

Do you like to eat 4 cookies? I would like a Mario toy for Christmas. I am going to leave you out some cookies and milk. I hope you like them.

Your friend,

Isaac

***

Dear Santa Claus,

What is your favorite candy for Christmas? I want 10 fidget toys for Christmas. I'm going to be sleeping when you come.

Love,

Adriana

***

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I want a monster truck. I have been good this year! I will leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies for you.

Sincerely,

Eric

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I want to know what you look like. I want a remote controll helicopter. I'm going to be sleeping when you come!

Love,

Sylas

***

Dear Santa,

Santa how are your reindeers today? And what is your favorite color? I want iPhone 12 for Christmas. I will leave cookies out for you.

Your friend,

Marshall

***

Dear Santa,

What are your reindeer doing? Can you please me a iPhone 12? I have been pretty good this year.

From,

Max

***

Dear Bentley,

What is your favorite color? Will you bring me a big ninja bath bomb? I have been good this year.

Love,

Bentley

***

Dear Santa Claus,

Who is your favorite reindeer? I want American girl dolls for Christmas. I have been good this year.

From,

Nova

***

Dear Santa,

How's your sley? What is your favorite color? I want Hot Wheels cars for Christmas. I will leave chochlate chip cookies out for you!

Your friend,

Dawson

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite candy? Can you please bring me an Ipad? I have cookies waiting for you!

From,

Caila

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite milk? I want Smashers for Cristmas. I will put out cookies and carots.

Sincerly,

Xander

***

Dear Santa,

What's your favorite color? What's your favorite cookie? Hows your raindeer? For Cristmas I want Pokimon cards. I will leave chochlate chip cookies and milk for you.

Your friend,

Rroyo

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite color? For Christmas I want a red Lamborgini RC car. I have been very good this year. The other day I helped my brother clean his room.

From,

Langden

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are your reinder? For Christmas I would like a Doc Mick Stuffen set. I have been a good girl this year. I have been helping my sister pick up her toys.

Your friend,

Everly

***

Dear Santa,

I have a few quistions for you. What is your favoret color? what is your favoret type of cookie? How are your reindeer doing? How do you make your presents? What do you do when its not Cristmas time? And for Christmas I want a drum. And I have been really good this year.

Your friend,

James

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? What is your reindeers favorite food? How many reindeer do you have? Can you get me a barbie doll house for Christmas. I will leave carrots out for the reindeer.

Your friend,

Kingsley

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cokkie? What are your elf's name. I would like superhero toys. And Pokemon. I will leave cookies out.

Your friend,

Karson

***

Dear Santa,

Do you like choclate chip cookies? I want a Mixie toy for Chistmas! I hope you like the cookies I leave out.

Your friend,

Kenzie

***

Dear Santa,

How is your reindeer? For Christmas a nail kit. Also how do you make your presents. What is your favorite kind of candy. Also what is your favorite cookie? I also have been very good this year. I also wonder what your reindeer eat?

Your friend,

Kaylee

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you? What is your favorite color? How long have you been delivering presents for? I would like some Christmas pajamas. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Your friend,

Presley