Letters to Santa - Mrs. Reisma (kindergarten) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

What cookes do you like? I love my famliy, I wold like a real baby bunny. How are the rander doing? How are the elves doing? I wold like to get my dad a new phone. I would like to get my brothers a new tv. How are you doing? I am going to put carets out for the rander. I am going to put cookes out for miss claus for you to bring back. I wold like to get my mom macup.

Naomi

***

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? May I get a princess bike for Christmas? What do you feed your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus doing? What is your favorate holiday? How are your elfs doing? How are your reindeer doing? How are you doing? How do you make your reindeer fly?

Janessa

***

Dear Santa,

Do you want M&M cookies? Do you like white milk? Do you lik chocolate chip cookies? Farm sim a little 20. Pleas bring me a 100 pigs, farmer. I want $1000,000. I also want 10 dogs.

Bently

***

Dear Santa,

Hi santa, something about my family is that they love to go to church. How are the reindeer doing? Christmas is my faverite holiday! For Christmas I wanta excavator toy, so I can dig up sand in my sand box.

Cayden

***

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookie do you like? Today I am going with Andrew. Me and my mom are making cookies for you. For Christmas I want a Elsa Lego set. Today I got a present for my sister.

Brooklynn

***

Dear Santa,

Santa what is your favorate kind of cookie? I have been a very good boy this year may I have a toy tractor? and may I have a R.C. car? I will leave out a lot's of cookies. Are all of the elves ready?

Isaac

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers doing? What I was wanting for Christmas is some Pokemon cards. Also I would like some minecraft books to look at and read. What are favorite cookies, sugar cookies, chocolate chip, plain cookies. I would also wondering if you could get my sister a Nintendo.

Iker

***

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I like Chocolate Chip Cookies. How old are you? I am five but I turn six on December 2nd. For Christmas I would like a new Ipad. I would also like a toy tractor. I would really like it to snow on Christmas. So I can make a snowman.

I A'mari

***

Dear Santa,

I live in two houses. What is your favorite kind of cookies and milk? I like chocolate milk and peanut butter cookies. I would like a big Semi toy for Christmas. I also need new shoes. Can I also need some crayons at my dad's house.

Xandyr

***

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa Whats your favorite cookes? Do you like normal milk or chocolate milk? Hey Santa I have 2 more question. Is your reindeer ok or are they hurt? for Christmas I want a nintentbo switch or a PS5. My sister would like a toy fish with a tank.

Carson

***

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is William. My Family is so excited for you to come. What type of cookies do you like? I will leave you milk. I would like a pupit for my Christmas present. Can you please bring my dog a new toy. Can you bring my sister a new tv for Christmas. Can you bring my baby brother a new stuffed animal hippo for christmas.

William

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Graham. How many elvies do you have? Can I have a toy semi? I like opening presents. On Christmas we go to Cedar Falls. I have two brothers. I have a dog and a cat. My dog's name is Lizzy and my cat's name is Zoey. I have been good. I am excited to open presents from you.

Graham

***

***

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, Do you want me to leave out cookies and milk? I would like a tool to get the ball out of the water. I like to make crafts. My sister would like a big red bouncy ball. My favorite cookie is choclate chip, would you like some too? What I like to play with my sister is try to steal the teddy bear. On Christmas when I wake up I will go downstairs and open presents.

Emmett

***

Dear Santa,

What type of cookies do you like? How are the reindeer? For Christmas I would like squishes. Also how is Mrs. Claus doing? How are the Elves doing? What happens if you touch an Elf? Do you want me to leave carrots for your reindeer? What do the Elves eat?

Aiden

***

Dear Santa,

I want to know if you like cookies. I like chocolate cookies. How are your elves doing? For Christmas I would love a farm girl doll with lots of houses and horses, with people to go in the houses. I will leave carrots for your reindeer. You will get milk and cookies. I have been good this year. Oh I think my brother wants a lego. My sister Dottie wants a unicorn.

Mattie G.

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorit cookies? For Christmas I will like a black car. I love to give my family a hug. And I like waching my phone. I like to go to School. I like Santas hat. Make the elves make me cookies. And I will miss you santa. And I like you bear santa. And I been so good this year. And for my family I will like is a new copy and a bunny.

Jesus

***

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Graysen. For Christmas I want a lot of monstertruck. What kind of cookies do you like? My favorite cookie is a monster cookie. Mrs. class do you make a lot of cookies for Santa?

Graysen

***

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookie do you like? How are your reindeer? Can I have a lol dall for Christmas? Can I have a pretend phone for my dalls? Can I have a heart shaped popit that is rainbow? How are you elfs doing? How is miss claus? Are your elfs ready for christmas? Hope you have a good christmas!

Mallory

***

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookie do you like? I like to play hide and seek with my family. I would like a soft, fluffy pillow, a unicorn hat, an elf on a shelf that dances, a clock, earings, ipad.

Katelynn

***

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I have a question, what kind of cookies do you like? How is Rudolph? Can I get for Christmas, toy cars? And air plains? I really like my baby brother and sister. My friend’s name is Carson. I want to get mom flowers for Christmas. I want to get a doll for my sister. I have one more question like how many elfs do you have? Oh and my sister is 1 and I am 6 and I want to spend time with my family for Christmas. Oh I will leave you cookies and carrots.

Ryeker

***

