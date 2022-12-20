Letters to Santa - Mrs. Meinders (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

My name is Delaney. I am 7 years old. How old are your Elves? I have been nice this year. I will live carrots and brownies for you. I want a phone and some slippers.

Love,

Delaney

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Brantley. I am 7 years old. How is Rudolf? I have been naughty and nice. Carrots for reindeer and for Rudolph. I want an xbox, ?????, toy dinosaur, transformer and linky box toys.

Your BFF,

Brantley

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Matthew. I am 6 in a haf. How is Miss Claus? I was nice to my frends. I will leave cookes. I want Legos, ???? and Piggy characters. Merry Christmas.

Your BFF,

Matthew

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Jade. I am 7 years old. What are the elves doing? I have been very nice. I will put cookies out for you and milk. I want some ??? toys and a doctor bed and my own dog.

Your friend,

Jade

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter. I am 6 years old. Wut r u dooing? I have ben nice. Im ??? stuff. I wut Hotwels, slinky and scissors,

Your friend,

Carter

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Elle. I am 6 years old. Is yrou elves naughty or nice? I have been nice. I am going to leve you mick, cuces and cairts for the reindeer. I would like a ??? doll and a ????. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ellie

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I am 6 in a hofe year old. I have been both. Wut do you do in the sumr? I might leave you milk and cookies. I want new toy gun, ???, toy rokit, kittins and my ?????. Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Oliver

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia. I am 7 years old. Have your elfs been nice or bad. I have been nice. I will brin carrots and milk and cockies. I wat toy cast and toy mermaid or cast and toy unicorn and book. Merry Christmas.

Mia

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucas. I am 6 years old. How is Mrs. Claus? Have I been nice? I would like a smart woh and a I phone pro.

Your friend,

Lucas

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Iris. I am 6 years old. How are the elves? I have been nice. I will leave brownies and hot chocolate. I would like books, shoes and borbes to.

Love,

Iris

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Keira. I am 7 years old. How is Rudolph doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been nice. I will leave hot chocklit, brownies and carrots. I want a bruthr, phone and 2 boy toys. Merry Christmas.

Your BFF,

Keira

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Senui. I am 6 years old. I have bin nice. How is the elves? I want a dinosaur toy.

My name is Senui.

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Elgin. I am seven years old. How is Rodoph been. I have been nice and naughty. I will leave cookies and carets for the reindeer. I would like some legos, chapter books, ????? shoes, skateboard.

Love,

Elgin

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryer. I am 7 years old. How are the elves. I an going to giv him hot chocklit. I wunt hav a red ston golum, scat bord, desc, and iron golum.

Your friend,

Breyer

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmet. I am 7 years old. How are the reindeer? I have been nice. Yes I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. I would like cars, ???? and a skateboard.

Your friend,

Emmett

***

Dear Santa,

My name is ??? I am 7 years old. I hav bin nis. How are you? I will liv cuec for you. I wud lic a ??? nerf gun.

Sophie

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily. I am six years old. How do the elves do? I have been nice. I wil give Santa cookies. I want stuff and dols.

Love,

Lily