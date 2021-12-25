Letters to Santa - Mrs. Meinders (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

How does your sleigh go so fast? Can I pleas have a remote control airplane and legos and an iphone? I’m good because I help take care of my brother and sister. Safe travels!

Palmer Friederich

***

Dear Santa,

How do the elves make all the toys? I would love roller skates for my mom, dad, my brother. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Alice Trevino

***

Dear Santa,

What do you do in the summer? I would like my phone. I will leave you a snack for you. Safe travels.

Hudson

***

***

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? Can I please have a remote control car and a chromebook and dinosaur legos and a Google Pixel 6 and a donkey and a dog! Safe travels!

Boas Thomson

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I want a new go cart seat, more rc cars, and more tractor toys. I help mom with laundy so that means I am good. Safe travels!

Brekkem G. Wilson

***

Dear Santa,

How fast does your sleigh go? I would really love a go cart. I have been good by helping my grandma. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Kahe Cerome

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would really love a phone and a Thomas track master toy. I have been helping my sister and my mom. Safe travels!

D. Reese

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would really like a Captain America Armour suit with a shield. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Jaxson Silva

***

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? I would love any toy you pick for me. I a, a good girl because I listen to my mom. Safe travels!

Kesslee-Jo Bolen

***

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like a lego castle. I clean up my room right away. Merry Christmas!

Preston Dickerson

***

Dear Santa,

What do you do in the summer? I would really love a Bernese Mountain dog. I clean up my toys right away. Safe travels!

Aspyn Giesen

***

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I woud like to spend more time with my family. I would also love some more horse toys. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Felicity Benjegerdes

***

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? I want more Batman and Spiderman toys. I will leave a card for you. Happy Christmas!

William Klauke

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would really love a real phone. I have been helping my mom cleen. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Emersyn Cobb

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I would really love slime and play doh. I have been good by cleaning my room. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Nikita Black

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0