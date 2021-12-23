Letters to Santa - Mrs. Mayland (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

How many dogs do you have and what are their names? I know Brayden cries and Landon is mean too me sometimes but I know they are good brothers. For Christmas I would like a Rainbow high girl and a intendo swich and maybe some other things too. Sorry I am not giving you more things to maybe get me. I did't lisen too mom but it will never happen again.

Molly

***

Dear Santa,

What other food do your reindeer like? How are the elfs? For Christmas I would like a flip 32 or the sonic fin football. What reindeer do you like the best? I have been good.

Collin

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year? For Christmas I would like a new turtle and a water purifier.

Levi

***

Dear Santa,

How do you rain deer fly? I think they fly with magik. For Christmas I would like a Fast and Furious RC car. It is black with large tires. What is your favorite kind of cookie? My favorite cookie is choklit chip.

Noah

***

Dear Santa,

I wonder how long it take you to go house to house? I will leave out cookies, milk and carrots. For Christmas I would like sonic manie, Rc car, a white board. I wonder how many presents you will deliver this year. I wonder how many books you will give out to kids. I will be very excited If did't get coal and my brothers would be too and my mom and dad.

Blake

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I would a trampolene, and any kind of chapter books, and I would like a really warm blacket that's rainbow colors. I would like a lol doll and I would like an American Girl Doll. How are the raindeer?

Teagen.

***

Dear Santa,

How are my elfs? Why do you come at night? For Chistmas I would like figets, slime and a real bunny. How cold does it get at the North Poll? PS on chistmas I leave lots of cookies and milk.

Olivia V Padilla

***

Dear Santa,

How do reindeers not break the roof when they land? I have been good this year. For Christmas I would lik a present pet and a blanket and an Ipad. I hope you have a Marry Christaas.

Raquel

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? How are the elfs doing? For christmoas I would like a rabet and a huverbord and a stroler please. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the rander?

Meika

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? Why do you come at nigt and not at the day? For Christmas I would like a PS5 and a new orleans jersey. You can have cookies and hot tamlles and carrots and milk. How is the reindeer? How are the elfs? How do the reindeer fly?

Ace

***

Dear Santa,

How long does it take to deliver all the presents? I would like a tablet, figets, ps5. How cold is the north pole?

Aiden

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How is Miss. Claus doing? For Christmas I would like a big bucket of slime. What does the raindeer like to eat? I would like a new phone. How are the elfs doing? Have a happy Christmas!

Savannah

***

Dear Santa,

I want to ask you a Quashten. how many deer do you have? I want to say something I am doing very good at home. For Christmas I would like a LoL Dol and a tablet.

Alexia

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, how long does it take for you to deliver all of your presents? This year I would like more toy army men.

Waylon

***

Dear Santa,

Im very sorry for the things that have happed and I hope you can forgive me. How do you manage to get all the presets to the hole world in 24 hours? I will leave cookies and milk out for you. I hope it will be another successful Christmas. How do the elfs make so many things in a couple hours? I hope you will give joy again. I would like the syber punk video game and Call of duty vanguard Playstation card.

Oliver

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0