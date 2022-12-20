Letters to Santa - Mrs. Mayland (2nd grade) - West Hancock (copy)

Dear Santa,

I am glad you let Berta come early now I am very cheerful now. I am wondering what kind of reindeer you have? Can I have a Lego set it doesn't mater what kind of Lego set, a new dress that is red and white with a cheerleader on it size 7XS and footballs around her and a cat toy that is a coal with the word coal on the front of it. I also want a stuffed animal that is the Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky. Have a great rest of the year and have a great time next year.

Your friend,

Addie

***

Dear Santa,

I tried to be good this year and I try to be good to my mom and dad. Do you like shouger cookies? I want legos and dolls and books and a kids phone. I need more leggings and I want an Xbox. I hope you have a great Chrismas with Mrs Clas and the reindeer.

Your friend,

Abby

***

Dear Santa,

I have been thinking that I have bee so good at least good. How many elves do you have? I want a Nintedo Switch and Miami Dolphins tickets. I hope your elves aren't tired.

Your friend,

Noah

***

Dear Santa,

Has it been cold at the North pole? Is your Santa suit warm? I want a remote car. I would also like a phone. I have been good this year. I hope you can make it to my house! How do your reindeer fly? What type of cookie do you like?

Your friend,

Harmon

***

Dear Santa,

I have been really good. I do my chores when my mom says. Do you really eat a lot of cookies in one night? I want the Cat Pack in Paw Patrol with the vehiciles please and thank you.

Your friend,

Alexis

***

Dear Santa,

I tried my best doing good in school. I wonder if you get sick what do you do? I want an Xbox One. They are so much fun I will try my best.

Your friend,

Kash

***

Dear Santa,

This year I've tried my best to be extra. Santa how many elves do you have? Santa could I please have Arceus the best Pokemon in the world. Have a good trip Santa.

Your friend,

Landry

***

Dear Santa,

I want a magic Mixies crystal ball and a cry babies first emotions. I want a rainbow candy cane. I hope your randers are rete to go.

Your friend,

Trinlee

***

Dear Santa,

I've been very good this year just for you. How old are you? This Christmas I want a Kenick Stadium. I hope you have a safe flight.

Your friend,

Jagger

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I am happy to meet you. How is Mrs. Claus? I want an Xbox and a RC car. I hope I keep being good to my mom and dad.

Your friend,

Andre

***

Dear Santa,

I have been as nice and kind as posible and helping out with my mom. I was wondering if enyone helps you deliver presents. This year I have been wanting a skateboard. I hope you deliver all the presents on time.

Your friend,

Jaxon

***

Dear Santa,

This year I have tried to be good and do my chores and help my mom and dad. I was wondering if you are on the naughty list do you relly get coal? I was hoping if I could have more Shopkins, a Shopies Shokins little secrets, and a Shopkins house. I need a new bance outfit, legins and a new Shopkins water bottle. I hope you have a good Christmas night and I hope you like the cookies.

Your friend,

Lilly

***

Dear Santa,

I helped my family and I tried to be good. I hope you have a good Christmas. I would like a Nintendo Switch. I will have cookies milk and carrots ready for you.

Your friend,

Kenley

***

Dear Santa,

I have been good I have made the house clean and worked hard in school and been nice. How do your elves make toys so fast? I hope to get a Christmas mug for my mom, a pack of jerkey for my dad, a baby toy for my baby brother, a stuffed animal for my other brother, and a Polly Pocket doll for my sister. You can bring me a surprise. I will have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Have a happy night and thank you.

Your friend,

Wyatt

***

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I have helped everyone I could. Do you have more than 100 elves? What I want this year is the best Pokemon in the world please and thank you Santa.

Your friend,

Tate

***

Dear Santa,

I have been good but I wouldn't say a lot. I kind of help people. I wonder how many elves you have. I hope you give me a Playstion five and Xbox 4 and a monster trck.

Your friend,

Jace

***

Dear Santa,

I have been so good to my family I have done my chores. What are your back up reindeers names? Since I have been so good I wood like a TV in my room.

Your friend,

Becka

***

Dear Santa,

I've been trying to find my book. What is your favorite cookie? This year I would like a Riddel Miami Dolphins helmet, and a University of Northern Iowa football gloves please ones that when I put my hands together they have the UNI sighn. Wish you a good flight.

Your friend,

Braxxton

***

Dear Santa,

This year I have been helping my mom clean the house and my dad I help him put chips so it can get hot. I wonder if you have majic so you can fly in th North Pole. I want a little reindeer for Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas and a good day.

Your friend,

Yaiza

***

Dear Santa,

I have tried my best to be good this year and help my sister. Do you really give people who are naughty coal for Christmas? This yera I really want a pink air riffle. I hope you have a safe flight this year.

Your friend,

Harper