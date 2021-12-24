Letters to Santa - Mrs. Klaassen (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of popit toys please and an iPhone please. I want a popit iPhone case and a Elmo toy for my sister Royal. My other sister Loyolte is a baby. She wants a little baby toy. How many Elves do you have?

Kaysia

***

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL little sister a big sig sister. I want LOL pajamas and LOL slippers. I want a friendship necklace with hearts for me and Santa. I want a new phone popet.

Julie

***

Dear Santa,

Santa please can I have a guitar? I wish for a clip for my guitar. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! And I want my brother to have a Paw Patrol tower. Can I have a gineepig? How old are you?

Bentley

***

Dear Santa,

I want a phone for Dad. I want a new phone case for mom. I want a new phone.

Ryder

***

Dear Santa,

We love you and your Elf. My friend and I want an LOL doll and plese I want a fake puppy, an Annibell doll, and a slappy doll. How are the reindeer?

Brooklyn Lundquist

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa, can I please have an American Girl doll? And can I please get something for my best friend? And can I please have LED lights? Have a holly jolly Christmas- Ho ho ho!

Isabella

***

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are being good. I hope you get me a Magic Tree House book. For my brother, please get him a toy car.

Weston

***

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I please have a Barbie dream house? And my friend would like an Art set please. And I was wondering, what’s your faverite cookie? Thank you for the gifts and happy holidays!

Reagyn

***

Dear Santa,

Is Frosty the Snowman really real? How is Rudolph doing? Do you actually go Ho! Ho! Ho!?

Ethan

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today? Here are some things I want for Christmas. It’s a bike, football pads, and, most of all I want to be with my family.

Gabe

***

Dear Santa,

Can you please get my sister a pop-it, and my friends pop-it too. Their names are Julie and Emiee. Can you please get me a pop socket?

Teryn

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Christmas Art box for Christmas. Are the elves making toys for the Kids? Am I good? I Love you Santa. Have a Merry Christmas!

Ivy

***

Dear Santa,

Can I please get an apple pen and an iPad because I really want it. Can I also get new shoes? And more Led lights? I hope you like the cookies and milk. Can I also have a blue dress? Have a very good Christmas.

Alejandra

***

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good year. What is your favorite cookie? I really want Nike shoes. Would you please get my brother a snowglobe? I hope you have a nice Christmas. Merry Christmas.

Turner

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I’m doing ok. We have an elf in our class room. His name is snowflake. He seems he is going crazy all around the room.

Lane

***

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a toy truck that is a dual and a toy semi with a goose neck trailer and a toy tractor that has a toy scoop and a toy lawn mower and a big toy combine and a big toy tractor with tracks and a grain cart and the biggest popit in the world and a Bop it and can I have a toy General Lee and a pop it spinner.

Mike

***

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas are jungle toys, sky toys, Magic Tree House books, and an M & M ornament. My grampa had one but I lost it. Some times I want to give you a gift. What do you want?

Ty

***

***

Dear Santa,

I am really trying hard to be nice to my friends. I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. Can I please have a make up set, a fidget boxes and a surprise please. I hope you’re reindeer are doing good. How are you doing? Hi Mrs. Claus. I hope you are doing good and Santa to.

Addison

***

Dear Santa, (AKA Santrick)

My name is Tate. I’m hoping you can bring me a hover board and another wrester pack. I want a car for my sister and some boxes for my family and a PS5 and some games that go in a PS5. And the last thing is a football. I hope you can bring me those things! Merry X-Mas!

Tate

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0