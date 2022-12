Letters to Santa - Mrs. Klaassen (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I would like a new Mario Kart game for my Wii, new Barbie dolls and some new clothes. Please bring my sister a Minnie Mouse phone. My brother would like some toys.

Sincerely,

Elsa

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elvs Could I have a robot that can clean my room? can I get two gokarts? Can I get a nerf gun please? could I get a Rc car? Marey Crismas.

Love,

Kane

***

Dear Santa,

How did you get the elvs and also what's your favavrite cookie? And what I want for Chrismas is a lego princess peach set. I like when Timmy comes to my house. And if your suit got ripped then you had to wear a Halloween costume -- then what you will do?

By,

Christian

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have a lava lamp please? Can I have a sniper nerf gun with 100 bullets? Santa can I please have an elf on the shelf? Hope you have a grate Christmas!

Love,

Coby

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and the raind deer? I want Legos for Kane and for me. Can I get a blankt for my mom? Can I get jrke for my dad? Thank you and marey Christmas!

Love,

Brayden

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. Can I have an elf on the shelf? Can I have a brid cuz my grama tried to bye one? Can you give me $250 please?

Love,

Lexi

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? May I have twinty three donkeys for every body in my class? And could I have three raccoons? And mini car? And airsoft snipers? And two corgeys? And an airsoft mini gun? And an airsoft mask? And a robot that does my chores? And my own cat that never dies?

Love,

Boaz

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I please have a lego set? Or a nerf gun and nerfs and something for my sister and a cleaning Robot to clean my room? I hope you have a great Cristmas.

Love,

Palmer

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please have a present? I want an elf on the shelf. I also want slime.

Love,

Adrianna

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? I am doing good. I really want a tablet. Because my brother Gerald has one. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Alexis

***

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? Can I please have some fake nails? I hope you have a good Christmas! Can I please have a dog toy for my dog becuase it was her birthday yesterday.

Love,

Lainey

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a present that is a pokadot present. and I want an elf on the shelf. I want a little x-mis tree that is 2 feet tall.

Love,

Troy

***

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? Can I please have a presint? How are your ranedeer? Can baby Oklin have a blanket? She keeps spitting up on her old one.

Love,

Nova

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Because I'm good! Can I please have an elf on the shelf because my parents won't let me have one? Can I also have some dog toys that won't break because my dog Lex can chew right through some of them. One more thing -- can I have a cat?

Love,

Fiona

***

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? Can you please get my baby bruther a slide? Can you get me a tablet for me and my bruthers? Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Cohen

***

Dear Santa,

Have a grate December. Can I have an iPhone. Can I have another elf. Can you please give my mom a St. Bernard?

Love,

Tavin

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm grate. And how are the elvs? My elvs are doing well. I want a Hoverboard please or a skate board? And tell Miss Claus I said Hi.

Love,

Addilynn

***

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? Mine is doing well. I want ice skates and minecraft. Have a happy Crismix.

Love,

Ryker

***

Dear Santa,

How is rudof the red nose raneder? How are the elves? Can I have an ifone 14? Can I have a hovrboard? How are you Santa? I hope you have a grate Christmas!

Love,

Marshall

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. I want a toy for my dog. I want a robot.

Sinsirleye,

Isaac