Letters to Santa - Mrs.Klaassen (2nd grade) - Forest City

Darren

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? How do you fly all around the world? Thank you for eating the cookes that I make each year! Coald you give my sister some more sawing stuff, for my bruther an indor basketball hoop, for my mom some cocrolet, for my dad could you give him some more tools, and for me could pleace give me a baby stroller with a hood. Mary Christmas!

Sincerely,

Ella B.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa Clos? I hope that you are ok. I do not want your house to get cold but have a safe crimis. Could I please have a r-c-car?

By Cooper K.

***

Dear Santa,