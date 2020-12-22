Letters to Santa - Mrs.Klaassen (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
How are your Elvs? Do they get presents to? I woht a present to. I get presents every year. The presents I get are cool. Do you ever get a present? My famly is wateisy for a famly game. I hope it is a surprise. I am going to be happy my preseat is going to be fun.
Sinserly,
Coby A.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I please have a new the Elf on the shelf and a Popit and some Glovoles and a cilin. How are Pransr and coamit and Cupid and Rodof. I love the movie Santa clos war chrle gits a snow globe frum a persin sized Elf and my fravrit song is Here cums. Santa clos.
From,
Briley
***
Dear Santa,
What do you fede the elves? Can I have a Barbie Ocen House prite plese? I have Been good. Why don’t u go throu the door? Why are grown able to tuch the Elf? Please give my bruthr wut He wons for crismis? Do you like the class Elf’s name? It is Buddy.
Cinserly,
Madisyn
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? How does Rudofs noes glow? How do the reindeer fly? can you get Charley Korth a toy unicorn? be caus she loves unicorns. And Addi Korth a toy mrmaid tail to swim in?
Sincely,
Evie
***
Dear Santa,
How is Mr. Claus doing? I will put cookies and milk on the table. I wish for a tom Emily, oliver and a Tomy Thomas the train. Tomy Plarial Toys. My sister wants hood pokemon plushes. I hope Santa had a great day. hope you have a great time. Thank you for asking for this Santa.
Jericho D.
***
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph The red nose ring deer feeling wen he is in front? Will you help my dad on the basement bcues he is wrceing havd. Plese give me a hot rod that can mouv his fingers. Thank you.
Darren
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? How do you fly all around the world? Thank you for eating the cookes that I make each year! Coald you give my sister some more sawing stuff, for my bruther an indor basketball hoop, for my mom some cocrolet, for my dad could you give him some more tools, and for me could pleace give me a baby stroller with a hood. Mary Christmas!
Sincerely,
Ella B.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa Clos? I hope that you are ok. I do not want your house to get cold but have a safe crimis. Could I please have a r-c-car?
By Cooper K.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? What does miss clas do when you and the elfs are working? Do you reale know what I want? Scratch paper, okay? I mighf get you a presen’t maybe if my mom or Dad lets me, ok? What would you like for Chismas? Will you please tell me? Thank you for everything and the presens!
Bye, Jordyn
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? What is your faverite food? What is your faverite football team? What is your faverite movie? What do you do after christmas? Do you go on vacation? What is you’re faverite sport? Where is youre faverite sport? Thank you for giving toys to other kids!
Sinserly,
Jericho
***
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph the Red nose Randere? I want to have a bad elf! I will play find the elf! How is the wrk shop? can you please get me a nutedowe switch for cricms! I love cricms!
Sincerely,
Uriah
***
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? Can you get me a x box and a tablit? Can you get my brother a wach? How is Rudolph? Wat do your elves do dring the yery? Can you get me a fortnit gift card? Can you get my dog a toy?
Jackson L.
***
Dear Santa,
You are so sweet to me. I hope you have a very good Christmas you are the best Santa. I will also ask for a kiss. Santa I will try to be good can you get me a nail art for Christmas this year, I just can’t stop loveing you becuae you are so nice thank you so much!
Marry Christmas,
Kazra
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I please have a 3D printer? And can you give Harps a mother dinastor toy? Can I allso have a new tablit with a pen??
Sinseerly,
Gaige