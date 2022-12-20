Letters to Santa - Mrs. Byrnes (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer magic? I want a Hot Wheels and monster trucks. Fly safe.

From, Jaxon T.

***

Dear Santa,

IS Shuva on the naughty list? For Chrismas I would like a nintendo with pokemon sowrd. can you give Shuva coal he has been naughty?

From, Shreeja B.

***

Dear Santa,

How do you make candy canes? can I have a squishmellow and a massage kit. I want a crafts kit can I have a swim caps and a loopy. I wan a puppy.

Love, Elyse Z.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how is Blitzen the elf! I want an iPad please and a spy drone please! I like spending time with my family.

Brantley

***

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list or naughty list? For chrismas I want to have a good chrismas. And hope that Freinds and Family stay healthy. I hope that I don't get cole in my stocking. Travle safe.

Sincerely, Finley

***

Dear Santa,

How are your raindeer ben? can I get a PS5 I my sister on the naughty?

Sincerely Blake

***

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? For christmas I want a ps4 fortnite anime legends booster pack. Fly safe and merry christmas.

Sincerely, Jacob

***

Dear Santa,

How do you fly around the world in one night? caN I have an Iphone 14 Please caN I have it? I wood like a big Thing of putty.

Sincerely, Aubry

***

Dear Santa,

Are your reindeer eating carots? Is Mrs? Clause alright? I hope you are flying alright? can i have a PS5? Can you giv my baby cusin margo nove a gift pleeeeeeeeese for meeee and margo I hope you Don't crash

Love Vierra

***

Dear Santa,

I wud like a surprise for christmas. Why dont I have an etf? if your reindeer get guungry there is hay in the morton. please be careful and safe

Love, Therese

***

Dear Santa,

I want a dog for Christmas oh and how do you make candycanes I hope you have a merry ChriStmas.

From Erde

***

Dear Santa,

What do elves do all night? Can I have a PS5? Am I on the naughty or nice list? I hope you have a merry christmas.

Love, Heaven

***

Dear Santa,

Do you have any kids? I have been good. Can I Plees have a PS5 and a x shot Nerf gun. I hope you fly safe.

From. Juztin

***

Dear Santa,

why does my elf not moye. I want a pS5. Fly careful.

Love, Levi

***

Dear Santa,

How do your elves make stuffed animals? I want a Phone and a speaKer.

Love, Layne

***

Dear Santa,

Are your reindeer ready to fly! Can you please bring me a phene don't forget to feed the reindeer carrots.

From, Josie

***

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph still have a red nose? For Christmas I want SPiderman toys and star wars toys. How does your sleigh work?

Sincerely, Ryllo

***

Dear Santa,

Have your elfs been good! I have been good. can I Get a watch. I will leave cookies and milk rede.

From BRooklyn

***

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus working? For Christmas I want LOL dolls and Rainbow High Dolls. I hope you are making lists of good and bad kids.

Love, Lilly

***

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naughty list? I want a phone. Fly slafly.

Sincerely Brently

***

Dear Santa,

Why Does JleBell not have a hat? and a LoL Surprise. and A pig stuf Anuml. and a I Phon 13. I Love You Santa.

Love Emerson

***

Dear Santa,

Who do you live with? Can I have my present for Christmas? Am I on the naughty or nice list? I would like a phone.

From, Daniela