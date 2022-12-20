Letters to Santa - Mrs. Byrnes (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer magic? I want a Hot Wheels and monster trucks. Fly safe.
From, Jaxon T.
***
Dear Santa,
IS Shuva on the naughty list? For Chrismas I would like a nintendo with pokemon sowrd. can you give Shuva coal he has been naughty?
From, Shreeja B.
***
Dear Santa,
How do you make candy canes? can I have a squishmellow and a massage kit. I want a crafts kit can I have a swim caps and a loopy. I wan a puppy.
People are also reading…
Love, Elyse Z.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how is Blitzen the elf! I want an iPad please and a spy drone please! I like spending time with my family.
Brantley
***
Dear Santa,
Am I on the nice list or naughty list? For chrismas I want to have a good chrismas. And hope that Freinds and Family stay healthy. I hope that I don't get cole in my stocking. Travle safe.
Sincerely, Finley
***
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeer ben? can I get a PS5 I my sister on the naughty?
Sincerely Blake
***
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? For christmas I want a ps4 fortnite anime legends booster pack. Fly safe and merry christmas.
Sincerely, Jacob
***
Dear Santa,
How do you fly around the world in one night? caN I have an Iphone 14 Please caN I have it? I wood like a big Thing of putty.
Sincerely, Aubry
***
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer eating carots? Is Mrs? Clause alright? I hope you are flying alright? can i have a PS5? Can you giv my baby cusin margo nove a gift pleeeeeeeeese for meeee and margo I hope you Don't crash
Love Vierra
***
Dear Santa,
I wud like a surprise for christmas. Why dont I have an etf? if your reindeer get guungry there is hay in the morton. please be careful and safe
Love, Therese
***
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for Christmas oh and how do you make candycanes I hope you have a merry ChriStmas.
From Erde
***
Dear Santa,
What do elves do all night? Can I have a PS5? Am I on the naughty or nice list? I hope you have a merry christmas.
Love, Heaven
***
Dear Santa,
Do you have any kids? I have been good. Can I Plees have a PS5 and a x shot Nerf gun. I hope you fly safe.
From. Juztin
***
Dear Santa,
why does my elf not moye. I want a pS5. Fly careful.
Love, Levi
***
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make stuffed animals? I want a Phone and a speaKer.
Love, Layne
***
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer ready to fly! Can you please bring me a phene don't forget to feed the reindeer carrots.
From, Josie
***
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph still have a red nose? For Christmas I want SPiderman toys and star wars toys. How does your sleigh work?
Sincerely, Ryllo
***
Dear Santa,
Have your elfs been good! I have been good. can I Get a watch. I will leave cookies and milk rede.
From BRooklyn
***
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus working? For Christmas I want LOL dolls and Rainbow High Dolls. I hope you are making lists of good and bad kids.
Love, Lilly
***
Dear Santa,
Am I on the naughty list? I want a phone. Fly slafly.
Sincerely Brently
***
Dear Santa,
Why Does JleBell not have a hat? and a LoL Surprise. and A pig stuf Anuml. and a I Phon 13. I Love You Santa.
Love Emerson
***
Dear Santa,
Who do you live with? Can I have my present for Christmas? Am I on the naughty or nice list? I would like a phone.
From, Daniela
Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com