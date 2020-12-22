Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bunger (2nd grade) - Forest City

May I have a LOL pet and an Iphone 11 please. I hope you are having a good year. Are you okay? Are the reindeer okay? I cannot wait for Christmas Day! I hope no one in your family has covid this year. WIll you count the presents? I hope you have a safe flight. How is Mrs. Claus? What is Mrs. Claus doing on Christmas Day? How are the elves doing this year? How do you celebrate Christmas Day? How many children are naughty and how many are nice? I hope you have a merry Christmas.