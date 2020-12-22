Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bunger (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
May I places have 20 LOLS and I wont my Family to be happy and I want an I phone 11 to. May I pleese have a elve on the ShelF and 1100,000,00,. Love, Santa.
From,
Karlea
***
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I love you. How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you dont Have the COVid. I want LOLS for Christmas.
Teaghann
***
Dear Santa,
Please can I have miml baby shmba and a baby unicorn? and Santa hat and a toy popcorn machine and a toy chicken too and a lol toy can i u new shirts?
Love,
Cire
***
Dear Santa,
Santa I hope you have a good Christmas. Now I wish you would please give me a star destroyer ship. I hope you are give the reindeer carrots.
Love,
Mathias
***
Dear Santa,
May I have a LOL doll and a boc and a phone and a alittle Christmas tree. Haw are your reindeer Haw is your day. I miss you Santae, Can I have a 20 LOL. Thank you Santa for the presents. May I have some masks and a good Christmas.
Isabella
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer I’m 8. Are you having a good year? There are 6 things I want. A ps5 and the new spider man game, an Iphone 12 v-bucks fortnite macks 1000 dollers. I really want out of all the new spider man game and Thank you for evrey thing. Take good care. :)
Your friend,
Urijah G.
***
Dear Santa,
Can I have some minecraft toys and one roblox rereme card please. And how are your deer? I hope none of the deers get coronavirus. And thank you for all the presents on the other Christmases.
Your friend,
Gavin
***
Dear Santa,
May I have a LOL pet and an Iphone 11 please. I hope you are having a good year. Are you okay? Are the reindeer okay? I cannot wait for Christmas Day! I hope no one in your family has covid this year. WIll you count the presents? I hope you have a safe flight. How is Mrs. Claus? What is Mrs. Claus doing on Christmas Day? How are the elves doing this year? How do you celebrate Christmas Day? How many children are naughty and how many are nice? I hope you have a merry Christmas.
your friend,
Laynie
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I need money for Christmas Bee cause I need money to buy my self a Christmas present.
Your friend,
Christian
***
Dear Santa,
May I pleae have a Iphona eleven. I want a Christmas mose. I hope no wun is won’t get covid-19. May my sistre have a toy phone?
Frum,
Kinsley K.
***
Dear Santa,
Please can I have Build You’re own monsterhiy doll. How are you dowing. Please can I have 200 LOL. Please can I have 1000’000’000 money and a IPhone 11.
Love,
Rayne M.
***
Dear Santa,
Please give me a jacket. I will miss you Santa. and I will be a good girl. I hope your good. I will be good ok I will miss you ok xoxo :)
Temperoce
***
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa hows your day? How are the reindeer? May I please have a new xbox controller? I want 4 more things maintaining markers, among us hat, 13500 v Bucks please. Thank you Santa Claus. Merry Christmas
Love,
McCoy
***
Dear Santa,
Please can you bring me a dragon mae it breath lightning. So how are the reindeer? Thank You for the toys my most favorite one is the dragon. I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. I also hope you are doing good. Are you doing good? Oh I have so much to tell you in the past year! :) :) :) :)
Love,
Lilla
***
Dear Santa,
All I want is a I Phone and a xbox and a nintendo and I want my mom and Dad to be HappY and I want a million Dollars. Pllease Santa and can you get rid of COVid pllease and Just get me everythig in.
Love,
Coy W.
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? How are you doing? Can I have 20 LOLS and omg doll and a phone and omg doll campr and a Elf on the shlfe.
Love,
Kayleigh
***
Dear Santa,
May I Please have a PS5 roblox redeem cares I phone 11 pro max nintendo switch. I hope you have good year. I hope you don’t get covid I like rudolph.
Your Friend,
Brayden
***
Dear Santa,
I broke my arm doing an aerial so my teacher is writing this for me. I really want a chromebook and a little office area and a cry baby. I would like to go to a concert for Ariana Grande who is my favorite singer. I would like a Iphone 5 or 12. I would like to have my mom and dad not to work on Christmas. Merry Christmas
Love,
Harper W.