Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bunger (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I have a ps5? Giant stuffed animal bear? How are the efls doing?

Noah. T

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Cristmis is important because you get to spend time with family and friends. I would like a math book. It is because I Love math books. and as a Thank you Buy I love Christmis.

Kara

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer feel? Can I get to nerf guns for Christmas I love Christmas because it is a day with my family and friends and grandparents.

Clayton

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how is Blitzen the elf! I want an iPad please and a spy drone please! I like spending time with my family.

Brantley Willison

Dear Santa,

I can't wait to see the presents and to open them with famliy. I would like some paints plese. I might have two Christmas trees up they will have a note on them. Merry Christmas Santa.

Willow.

Dear Santa,

Santa how are your elves? Are you good Santa? Dear Santa can I get a LOL and a hover board and a fidget and a pop it and a big popit.

Mayrany

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch and Electric board. How are your elves? Are they good or naughty? Merry Christmas.

Garrett

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? Are they good? No or yes? Santa, I want my dad to come if He can. Santa I want a puppy and a big teddy bear and how is misis Clause?

Angeline

Dear Santa,

How is Ms. Clause doing? Thank you for the presents and How do you travel all around the world in one night? How are doing? I hope you have a good Christmas. I want fidget toys.

Amara

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I have some good treats for your reindeer. I want an art set please and thank you. Can you ask missis clause if she makes toy too? Do your elfs have fur? Do girl elfs have tatoos?

Blake

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the cold wether? How are the elfs? Can I have a new bike for Christmas? Can I have a Lego car for Christmas? I like christmas because I like to sled in the snow. I like Christmas because the snow is sticky sow you can have a snowball fight in Christmas. How are the reindeer dowing

Isaac

Dear Santa,

I want fidgets for christmas. Thank you for the presents last year. How are the elves?

Aubrey

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. How are you doing? You love Christmas since you eat cookies. and you give presents to the boys and girls and you check the list twice on christmas. I hope I go to Arlington Texas. I hope you have a Merry and joy Christmas. Let it snow. Ho Ho Ho Ho

Clark

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a presents like a gift? and How are the elves, are they good? Are they reallay good? And How are you santa? I hope your fine. I love Christmas as my favorite year.

Alivia

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I'm going to Minnesota. Will you be able to give me presents? I want a hamster cage. And a phone. And a skateboard. How are the elfs? I hope you will be able to come to Minnesota.

Juliette Theisen

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Lego city tuning work shop? I want a Lego Ninjaho dragon, A LEGO car set and a tecnix Lego set, a Star Wars Lego ship and a Jurasis World set. Chrismas is my faverite time of the year.

Brayden

