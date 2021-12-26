Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bohl (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

I want a big cabiner devestater please. I have been so nice to my sister Gennea

Mark

***

Dear Santa,

I wont a Iphone 13. I been kind to my sister.

Rhett

***

Dear Santa,

I want so meny pokemon mega Charzard not fake. I have been doing my chores.

Jacob

***

Dear Santa,

I want more wolfs to add to my collection. I have been nice to my teacher.

Fiona

***

Dear Santa,

I wont a Barbie house four Christmas. I helpt Felicity when she cries.

Royce Heckes

***

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Big Teddy bear. Because I have tried to be so nice.

Alaina

***

Dear Santa,

I would like ninja toys please. I have been a nice boy.

Rylle

***

Dear Santa,

I want a big teddy bear with big yellow eyes. I been a good kid because I played with my sisters.

Emmie

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll, phone and iPad, Ken doll decoration. Please I have been so nice to new baby brother.

Liny

***

Dear Santa,

I want a teddy bear because I have ben good girl.

Addlynn

***

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy. I feed the dog every day.

Isaac

***

Dear Santa,

I want a big dog. I will take care of it. I promise. I love you Santa.

Lahrie

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Ipad. I have been nice talking to my brother. I bin nice to my budr

Braxtyon

