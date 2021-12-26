Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bohl (1st grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
I want a big cabiner devestater please. I have been so nice to my sister Gennea
Mark
***
Dear Santa,
I wont a Iphone 13. I been kind to my sister.
Rhett
***
Dear Santa,
I want so meny pokemon mega Charzard not fake. I have been doing my chores.
Jacob
***
Dear Santa,
I want more wolfs to add to my collection. I have been nice to my teacher.
Fiona
***
Dear Santa,
I wont a Barbie house four Christmas. I helpt Felicity when she cries.
Royce Heckes
***
***
Dear Santa,
I want a Big Teddy bear. Because I have tried to be so nice.
Alaina
***
Dear Santa,
I would like ninja toys please. I have been a nice boy.
Rylle
***
Dear Santa,
I want a big teddy bear with big yellow eyes. I been a good kid because I played with my sisters.
Emmie
***
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll, phone and iPad, Ken doll decoration. Please I have been so nice to new baby brother.
Liny
***
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bear because I have ben good girl.
Addlynn
***
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy. I feed the dog every day.
Isaac
***
Dear Santa,
I want a big dog. I will take care of it. I promise. I love you Santa.
Lahrie
***
Dear Santa,
I want a Ipad. I have been nice talking to my brother. I bin nice to my budr
Braxtyon
Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com