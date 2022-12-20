Letters to Santa - Mrs. Beenken's (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

You are awesome! I am getting some cookies for you. I will get some carrots for your reindeer and for Rudolf too. I hope you get me some Pokemon cards. Can you come for Thanksgiving?

Love,

Ryden

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause today? May I please have a Yo-Yo this year on Christmas Eve when you come to my house? Can I please have a Barbie house this year? Who's on the naughty and nice list? I also want a ababy doll crib. I hope you have a nice flight to Titonka.

Love your friend,

Nikita

***

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? Could I please get a flag for Christmas? I will give you milk and cookies the night before Christmas. I hope you fly safe.

Love,

Kaylee

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I hope you like my cookies that my family is going to make and milk and carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I want a fake Minecraft dimond sword, a Chromebook, and a puppy.

Merry Christmas,

Marcel

***

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa, how is Rudolf? Can I get a Star Wars light sabers for me and Nick? Can I get 2 packs of light sabers and Black Panther toy claws? Can you help my family please?

Your friend,

Ericson

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are your raindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? So since I got Von Miller jersey last year I really want a poster of Demaryius Thomes, Russel Wilson, and Von Miller, but they are probably about three hundred dollars. A big one too about 4 feet tall and three feet wide. We have a lot of food for you to make it up. I'm sorry for wasting all of your money. I also want a mouthgourd.

Your friend,

Gage

***

Dear Santa,

How is everyone at your workshop? My birthday is June 18th. I was born in 2014. Will you please get me the fastest racecar in the world?

Love,

Samuyel

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you today? Can I please have sum Pokemon cards, dino toys, some Pokemon toys with sum toy Poke Balls, a T-rex toy and the game Pokemon go?

Your friend,

Jasper

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? Can I please get Madden NFL? If I get Madden I neded a Playstation 3 and controllers and a disc too.

Love,

Rhett

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How are you and the reindeer? For Christmas I would like a football and some new clothes. One more thing, a new book.

Love,

Dempsey

***

Dear Santa,

I have carrots for your reindeer. Dear Santa I want an American Girl Doll ambulance. Dear Santa I want all of my family on my dad's side to get together more often. I think you make people happy.

Your friend,

Aspyn

***

Dear Santa,

I have cookies for you on the table. I want to give you a present. There is also a glass of milk. Thank you for the Yo-Yo. Can I please have another Yo-Yo so I can play with them at the same time? Thank you for all the things that you gave me last year. I want them to be a surprise.

Your friend,

Felicity

***

Dear Santa,

I have cookies and carrots and milk. Can I have an LOL doll, a bike, and timer so I can wake up and get ready for school, and a dollhouse and dolls. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Your friend,

Alice

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer and how is Mrs. Claus? Thank you for the presents last year. Can I have a Rainbow High Doll please, adorables, and sqishmallows Santa?

Love,

Emmie

***

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus being good this year? Can you please get me dollars? Please Santa! Can you please get me a new bike? And please can you get me a watch for my birthday? Can you get my mom a new car? And please a rainbow high doll? And a Sqishmallow.

Love your friend,

Morgan

***

Dear Santa,

I have carrots for your reindeer. Dear Santa I will triye to give you more cookies. Dear Santa can I please have a Vikings football helmet? Dear Santa can I please have big Pokemon cards? Dear Santa can I please have surprises presents?

Your friend,

Duke

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is William. How are you doing? Can I have a Nurf gun please, some Transformers, and Legos please? Thank you for the moster truck.

Love,

William

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you? I am good. Can you fly? How are the reindeer? Can you get my grandpa back please? I miss him. My mom's dad is my grandpa. Can I please get dog toys? Two of them for Winnie and Hank. Thanks Santa. You are reel rite?

Merry Christmas,

Lydia

***

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you and Mrs. Claus? Can I please have a mini brands, a Squishmallow and a puppy. Have a good day.

Love,

Kiya

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I only want four things please. Some Funk pops, posters, Stranger Things clothes and stickers please. When were you born? What was your first reindeer? How old are your reindeer?

Your friend,

Mark

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Pyroraptor toy, and a Atrociraptor toy, and Dimredon toy, I also want a Dilophosaurus.

Love,

Riley